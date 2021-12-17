ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets’ Zach Wilson now struggling on shorter throws: ‘Should be the easier ones’

By Mark W. Sanchez
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago

The problems that have hounded Zach Wilson through a disappointing rookie season have evolved.

Early in the season, the Jets quarterback was holding the ball too long and taking too many chances down the field, leading to at least one interception in each of his first five games. The next issue was physical, with a right knee injury keeping him out four weeks. After the short-lived Mike White era — built upon quick, high-percentage throws — Wilson returned with an increased focus on taking more layups.

The most obvious concern in Sunday’s loss to the Saints was too many under-the-basket bricks.

A rolled-out Wilson had a wide-open Ryan Griffin nearby and threw the ball behind his tight end’s feet. A simple swing pass to Braxton Berrios, perhaps 10 yards away, was bounced about 5 feet short.

In his first season, even the allegedly elementary has become complicated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPc75_0dP7qk6700
Zach Wilson speaks after practice Thursday.

“It’s of course frustrating because they should be the easier ones, right?” Wilson said after practice Thursday in Florham Park. “I need to have that comfortable feeling of what I had last year [with BYU].”

Wilson acknowledged that, obviously, the NFL is more of a leap than a step up competitively, but he was second in the country — behind only Alabama’s (and now New England’s) Mac Jones — in completion percentage, at 73.5 percent.

Among 32 qualified NFL quarterbacks this season, Wilson’s 56.1 completion percentage is dead last.

“It’s going to be better with time,” Wilson said about his accuracy.

The problem thus far is that he has not been better with time. Pro Football Reference rates the percentage of poor throws, and Wilson’s 37.5 percentage against New Orleans was the worst of his season. Wilson said he is getting more comfortable within the offense, but his play on the field has not reflected that notion.

Wilson’s average pass sailed 7.3 yards against New Orleans; his Week 1 average pass went 9.7 yards in the air. He is shortening up his game, and yet he still completed just 19 of 42 passes Sunday (albeit with several drops included).

After watching tape of the game, Mike LaFleur deduced the problem with Wilson’s arm was his eyes.

“The eye placement was a little bit off,” the offensive coordinator said, cautioning that not every quarterback is like Patrick Mahomes and executes no-looks regularly. “People don’t totally understand — when you don’t have your eyes in the right place at the right time and then how fast windows close, particularly against a team like New Orleans, how inaccurate you can be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCedZ_0dP7qk6700
Zach Wilson throws at Jets practice Thursday.

“That’s just another main focus that we have going forward.”

LaFleur said he has seen progress from the rookie this season, most notably in his pre-snap process and ensuring all of his teammates are in the right place. But there have not been many flashes of greatness from the No. 2 pick.

He has four games to build momentum and confidence for next season, but Sunday’s game against Miami projects to be a difficult test for the Jets’ offense.

When the Jets hosted the Dolphins in Week 11, they opted for Joe Flacco over White (who had just thrown four interceptions against Buffalo) and Wilson (who was recovering from a knee injury). They preferred the calmness that the veteran could bring against Miami’s blitz-heavy defense. No team has knocked down the opposing quarterback more than the Dolphins, who have made QBs eat grass 68 times.

Miami’s defense has improved as the season has lengthened and hasn’t allowed a signal-caller to hit 300 passing yards since Matt Ryan in Week 7. Opposing passers have averaged about 205 yards in the Dolphins’ past six games.

“They do a good job causing chaos,” Wilson said ahead of the Jets’ visit to Hard Rock Stadium.

He will have to avoid the chaos if he wants to show he is better than his NFL-worst quarterback rating. The team hopes connecting his eyes with his targets can lead to more connections.

“I just need to let loose and not try to be such a perfect pocket-passing quarterback all the time,” Wilson said. “Just react and throw the ball like I’ve always known how to throw the ball.”

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Jets offense, QB Zach Wilson fizzle out after strong start in loss to Dolphins

MIAMI -- Zach Wilson seems to have fixed his recurring slow starts. Now he must learn how to finish. The Jets rookie quarterback got off to a flying start in Miami on Sunday, helping his team lead at the half for the first time all season, but could not close things out in a 31-24 defeat to the Dolphins that extends their losing streak to three games and drops them to 0-5 against their division this season.
NFL
OCRegister

Zach Wilson stumbles downplaying Jets’ offensive struggles

Zach Wilson produced a blunder Sunday when he claimed he isn’t concerned about the offensive struggles under him after the 31-24 loss to the Dolphins. Wilson played OK and finished with 170 yards passing, a lost fumble, a rushing touchdown and was sacked six times. But since Wilson returned...
NFL
kslsports.com

Jets’ Zach Wilson Plays Backyard Football, Sneaks For TD Against Dolphins

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and current New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson played some backyard football on a play before capping the drive with a QB sneak touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins hosted the Jets on Sunday, December 19. With 12:00 left in the first...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
New York Post

The shadow of Sam Darnold looms as Zach Wilson shows progress for Jets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Jets blew a 10-point lead and fell to the Dolphins 31-24 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some thoughts and observations from the game:. 1. Yes, you want wins. You’re tired of watching the Jets lose. We get it. But this final stretch of games was never really about winning. It was about progress and the Jets showed some on Sunday.
NFL
ESPN

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson shows inexperience on and off the field

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- As a rookie, Zach Wilson experiences something new every week. It's all part of his big learning year, which is the crux of the New York Jets' great, big rebuilding project. On Sunday, Wilson got his first chance to come out of halftime with a lead...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Joe Flacco
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Byu
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
NESN

Did Tom Brady Just Drop Expletive-Laden Remark At Saints Coach?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was shut out by the New Orleans Saints in a 9-0 loss on “Sunday Night Football,” and in doing so showed off frustration in more ways than one. Perhaps most notably, though, was an exchange Brady had with Saints acting head coach...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy