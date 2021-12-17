ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield rages at NFL on Twitter amid Browns’ COVID crisis

By Ryan Glasspiegel
NYPost
 3 days ago

Baker Mayfield is in the COVID-19 protocol and he is lashing out at the NFL to “make up your damn mind” about how they’re going to handle everything.

“@NFL Make up your damn mind on protocols,” Mayfield tweeted Thursday. “Showing up and making only 3 teams test?!? All so you can keep the game as scheduled to make money.”

It is unclear where Mayfield got that information about only three teams getting tested, as somewhere in the vicinity of 100 players in the league, across myriad organizations, are with Mayfield in protocol.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (#6) is not happy with the NFL over testing protocols amid the team’s COVID outbreak.

“Actually caring about player safety would mean delaying the game with this continuing at the rate it is….,” Mayfield added. “But to say you won’t test vaccinated players if they don’t have symptoms, then to pull this randomly. Doesn’t make any sense to me.

“Tell me if this makes sense…. No tests this morning… then let our team gather for practice… then show up after practice to test them. Something seems off here.”

Baker Mayfield’s three-tweet diatribe aimed at the NFL.

In addition to Mayfield, his backup Case Keenum also entered COVID-19 protocols this week, which means third-string quarterback Nick Mullens is expected to start for the Browns against the Raiders on Saturday. As of Thursday, the Browns had at least 17 — 17! — players in the protocol, plus head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The NFL did announce an adjustment of their COVID-19 protocols on Thursday, making it so asymptomatic players who previously tested positive could return as soon as they register a negative test. Previously, a return required two negative tests 24 hours apart. However, it’s uncertain how helpful this will be for the Browns, who are supposed to play with a decimated roster in just two days.

