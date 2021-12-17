ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Ozark mom reinvents children’s sleepovers

By Tony Nguyen
 3 days ago

OZARK, Mo. – A stay-at-home mom decides to start a business that enhances the children’s sleepover experience.

Hillary Tranbarger has been constructing rentable sleepover tents for kids around the Ozarks. Her business, 417 Night Owls, features a tent, blankets, mattresses, pillows, and decorations depending on the theme.

For this month, the theme is Grinchmas. It includes trays for breakfast or snacks, light-up lanterns, and some stuffed animals.

Tranbarger is in the process of creating a New Years’ theme and birthday-specific ones upon request.

