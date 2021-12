Josh and Anna Duggar have seven kids together, but what details do they know about his recent conviction? The nature of Josh’s charges isn’t kid-friendly, which has fans wondering how Anna has explained the situation to her children. Many fans are worried about Josh’s wife and kids now without his financial support. Others think it must be difficult for the children to be without their father and that they are confused or worried about him.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 7 DAYS AGO