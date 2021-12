Even the judge in Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos‘s criminal case thought the 110-year prison sentence was too much but said that this was the minimum under the law. Now Colorado Gov. Jared Polis faces calls to commute the truck driver’s sentence for killing four people in a catastrophic highway crash. Critics of the punishment say that Aguilera-Mederos, 26, does not deserve to die in prison because he did not mean for the tragedy to happen. Some people are even planning rallies.

