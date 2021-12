DENVER — Over 500 businesses in Denver qualify as fully vaccinated facilities, allowing them to bypass the city's indoor mask mandate. Under a city public health order, a business must enforce mask-wearing in indoor public spaces unless the business or venue implements a vaccine verification check system. They have to verify that 95% or more of the people in the facility, at any given time, are fully vaccinated by checking for proof of vaccination before patrons enter the establishment.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO