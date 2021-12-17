Police identify passenger of stolen vehicle in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have identified the passenger of the stolen vehicle in the officer-involved shooting that took place in Southwest Memphis Wednesday.

This comes hours after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified 25-year-old Kayla Lucas as the driver of the Ford Fusion that was stolen from Olive Branch, Mississippi on Thursday.

Memphis Police said they were near Third Street and Brooks Road checking out the stolen vehicle. When they tried to stop Lucas, she struck a police vehicle and a police officer fired.

Police identified Timothy Morgan as the passenger of the stolen vehicle. He was arrested and charged with theft of property $2,500 – $10,000.

Timothy Morgan

The MPD officer who fired the shot has been relieved of duty pending an investigation and TBI is now leading that investigation.

Morgan is being held on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.

