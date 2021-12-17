ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police identify passenger of stolen vehicle in officer-involved shooting

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have identified the passenger of the stolen vehicle in the officer-involved shooting that took place in Southwest Memphis Wednesday.

This comes hours after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified 25-year-old Kayla Lucas as the driver of the Ford Fusion that was stolen from Olive Branch, Mississippi on Thursday.

Woman killed after officer opened fire: Who was Kayla Lucas?

Memphis Police said they were near Third Street and Brooks Road checking out the stolen vehicle. When they tried to stop Lucas, she struck a police vehicle and a police officer fired.

Police identified Timothy Morgan as the passenger of the stolen vehicle. He was arrested and charged with theft of property $2,500 – $10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ozc3_0dP7nDlx00
Timothy Morgan

The MPD officer who fired the shot has been relieved of duty pending an investigation and TBI is now leading that investigation.

Morgan is being held on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.

