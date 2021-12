NEW YORK — Some key elements will be missing from 2021's final episode of Saturday Night Live, and the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of "Saturday Night Live" and the show will have limited cast and crew," the show tweeted Saturday afternoon.

