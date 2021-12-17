ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

How local bakeries are handling a national cream cheese shortage

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lv9Zw_0dP7miu900

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Supply chain struggles are creating a shortage of an important ingredient used in holiday desserts. Businesses across the country are having a hard time getting their hands on cream cheese.

For businesses like Triple Dipple’s in Chillicothe, cream cheese is at the heart of many of their recipes.

“Cream cheese is everything. There is no cheesecake without the cream cheese. That is the main ingredient and it’s the most of what we put in our cheesecake,” said Harreld Webster, Triple Dipple’s owner.

While companies like Kraft have announced struggles with keeping cream cheese on shelves, Webster said his business has been fortunate.

“Our supplies have assured us that they have us covered. They have some in the warehouses, we have some here, we have not missed a beat actually,” Webster said.

At LeBakery in Peoria, part-owner Kevin Palermo, said keeping cream cheese production in-house has limited the impact of the shortage.

“Pretty much about 90 percent of everything we make is made in-house, made from scratch,” Palermo said.

While the shortage of cream cheese itself isn’t the issue, there have been some difficulties finding the raw ingredients to make it and other baked goods.

“Yeast, flour, wheat, sometimes we have to go scramble around to find some eggs even,” Palermo said.

Despite some challenges, Palermo said LeBakery is prepared to satisfy the community’s sweet tooth.

“Obviously with the holiday season coming up it’ll be a little bit tougher because people want to buy more in bulk, but I think we should be fine, we should manage,” Palermo said.

Webster said after Christmas, Triple Dipple’s takes a two-week break. He said he hopes during that time issues surrounding cream cheese can be sorted out and avoid further shortages.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Clancy’s Cleanup says book now for 2022 services

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Clancy’s Cleanup said its focus is fair prices, a satisfied customer on every job, and ending the day with […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Chef Mark showcases Christmas roast of prime rib with fig sauce

Christmas Roast of Prime Rib Roast with Fig Sauce By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village. Ingredients 1 each 10-12 pound Prime Rib roast with back and rib bones removed ½ cup Extra Virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons Dry rosemary, chopped 6 tablespoons Kosher salt, can substitute season salt for […]
RECIPES
WMBD/WYZZ

Discover Peoria highlights holiday opportunities for the family

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Discover Peoria is offering family-friendly events from around the area to share in the festive spirit. East Peoria Festival of Lights The drive-through display opened Thanksgiving night and will be open every night through Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. Learn more about Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display. […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chillicothe, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Peoria, IL
Lifestyle
Peoria, IL
Food & Drinks
WMBD/WYZZ

UScellular gets you connected with tech gifts ahead of holidays

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tech gifts make a perfect option for any size budget according to UScellular. The company said “We’re in the […]
ELECTRONICS
WMBD/WYZZ

Adult Morton Madrigal group searching for new additions

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For many in Central Illinois, an experience with a Madrigal singing group begins in high school or college. From high school dinners to shows, the musical group sings songs primarily from the Renaissance era in the 1600s. Taking that passion past high school is the Morton Community Madrigal Ensemble. The group […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Normal’s Children’s Discovery Museum offers various events, camps to entice learning during school break

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Children’s Discovery Museum in Normal is ready to help local families learn and play during school break. It’s offering various day camps, events, and learning opportunities for kids. Masks are required for all visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Zoom with Santa Through the magic of Zoom, the Children’s Discovery Museum […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players, PAPAS present Holiday Special

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre produces quality theatrical entertainment, provides a creative outlet for local talent, and creates hands-on learning experiences […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Bakeries#Holiday Season#The Cream#Weather#Food Drink#Kraft#Lebakery#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Volunteering In Eureka, Coach Dan Stitzel

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When COVID-19 chased people away from gyms, Dan Stitzel still found a way to give some private baseball lessons. He held them in garages. “If (players) have the facility right outside their house, in their garage, they don’t have to go to a private facility,” Stitzel said. “(Practice) is going to […]
EUREKA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local benefit, partnership supports recovery efforts in Beirut

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A year after a warehouse explosion rocked a port of Beirut in 2020, killing hundreds and displacing thousands, central Illinois’ Lebanese community is partnering with area businesses and nonprofits to host a benefit supporting the rebuilding process. “‘From Peoria to Lebanon,’ a unique multitiered benefit and an unprecedented partnership between organizations […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Dandrell Scott: ISU graduate chasing his dreams in the acting industry

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State University graduate is living his childhood dream. Actor Dandrell Scott, born and raised in Harvey, Illinois, is making waves in the acting, rapping, and voiceover world. You might’ve heard of Scott before, literally. He’s the voice of Wendy’s breakfast menu. “If you hear the Wendy’s commercials on your […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 18, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora, Peoria Christian, East Peoria, Dee-Mack and Notre Dame are among the winners in boys high school basketball Saturday night. Enjoy the highlights! El Paso-Gridley 48, Metamora 65 Peoria Christian 50, Teutopolis 45 Eureka 47, East Peoria 52 Dee-Mack 46, Prairie Central 45 Notre Dame 48, IVC 20
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local second-grade student serves as Peoria Police Chief for a day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, a local second-grader shared the role of Peoria’s top cop. St. Thomas Catholic School student Donald Genzel was chosen as chief for the day. The honor was earned during an auction through the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum. Genzel was sworn in and given the opportunity to tour the Peoria Police […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Carlson’s Jewelry offers unique custom jewelry experience

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether it’s bringing in a sentimental piece of family jewelry, or customizing a brand new item, Carlson’s Custom Jewelry […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Signings for Dec. 15, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WUZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college commitments official at signing ceremonies on Wednesday. Normal West senior Max Ziebarth signed with Illinois State football. .And two area seniors signed to compete at Olivet Nazarene University: Dunlap’s Lizzie Howard (golf) and Metamora’s Brooklyn Marshall (basketball).
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Boys Basketball Roundup for Dec. 11, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame, Morton, Metamora and Pekin are among the winners in boys basketball in central Illinois Saturday night. The highlights are available in the video above. Enjoy! Notre Dame 60, Manual 46 Morton 56, Washington 55 (OT) Metamora 58, Dunlap 43 Pekin 45, Canton 43
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

RLI helps Neighborhood House’s Meals on Wheels program

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–Friday RLI employees visited Neighborhood House in Peoria to help out with the meals on wheels program. Volunteers weren’t prepping the usual hot meals though. “We are preparing our shelf stable meals for our meals on wheels clients. Each year our clients, who receive a hot meal delivered to their door every day, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

340
Followers
279
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy