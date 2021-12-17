How local bakeries are handling a national cream cheese shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Supply chain struggles are creating a shortage of an important ingredient used in holiday desserts. Businesses across the country are having a hard time getting their hands on cream cheese.

For businesses like Triple Dipple’s in Chillicothe, cream cheese is at the heart of many of their recipes.

“Cream cheese is everything. There is no cheesecake without the cream cheese. That is the main ingredient and it’s the most of what we put in our cheesecake,” said Harreld Webster, Triple Dipple’s owner.

While companies like Kraft have announced struggles with keeping cream cheese on shelves, Webster said his business has been fortunate.

“Our supplies have assured us that they have us covered. They have some in the warehouses, we have some here, we have not missed a beat actually,” Webster said.

At LeBakery in Peoria, part-owner Kevin Palermo, said keeping cream cheese production in-house has limited the impact of the shortage.

“Pretty much about 90 percent of everything we make is made in-house, made from scratch,” Palermo said.

While the shortage of cream cheese itself isn’t the issue, there have been some difficulties finding the raw ingredients to make it and other baked goods.

“Yeast, flour, wheat, sometimes we have to go scramble around to find some eggs even,” Palermo said.

Despite some challenges, Palermo said LeBakery is prepared to satisfy the community’s sweet tooth.

“Obviously with the holiday season coming up it’ll be a little bit tougher because people want to buy more in bulk, but I think we should be fine, we should manage,” Palermo said.

Webster said after Christmas, Triple Dipple’s takes a two-week break. He said he hopes during that time issues surrounding cream cheese can be sorted out and avoid further shortages.

