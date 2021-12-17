Cuz’s Corner 12-16-21

We did it! Wentz passed the projected 75% mark. And while it is technically possible he could fall under it, it would be incredibly difficult for the Colts to fit enough snaps into the final 3 weeks to drop him under 75% even if he doesn’t play another snap. Eagles will now have three first round picks in the next draft. The only question is where those picks will be. On that front the news is not as good, but we will get to that in a bit. For now, here are the updated numbers on Wentz’s snap count.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO