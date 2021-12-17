ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cuz’s Corner 12-16-21

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuz continues the conversations from the day on...

ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
FanSided

Watch: Patriots, Colts fight results in ejections for both teams

The Patriots and Colts were starting to get chippy on Saturday night and things came to a head with an on-field fight that led to ejections. Much to the shock of many NFL fans, the New England Patriots were getting worked by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night as the two teams faced off. Naturally, that led to emotions getting a little heated.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones latest comment will make Cowboys fans excited

The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
975thefanatic.com

Hunter Brody 12-17-21

Hunter filling in for Devon tonight, getting into all the discussion on the Sixers and the Eagles game getting moved to Tuesday.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

Draft Lines Show 12-17-21

Jaime flying solo tonight giving you all the latest on the lines for this weekends football games and the effects of the Eagles game being moved.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Joe Tordy 12-18-2021

Joe reacts to the Eagles/Football Team game being postponed from Sunday to Tuesday. He also has some thoughts on the NFL’s handling of Covid outbreaks in general.
NFL
975thefanatic.com

The Best of Tyler Zulli 12-18-21

Today on the Best of Tyler Zulli, Tyler wanted to know if the Eagles got the short end of the stick? Can the Sixers turn things around? and the BIGGEST debate of all time, is DIE HARD a CHRISTMAS movie?
NBA
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA
Basketball
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The Anthony Gargano Show 12-20-2021

Today on the best of The Anthony Gargano Show, Anthony gives his thoughts about the Eagles and Washington Football Team’s game being moved to Tuesday (00:00-20:47). Coach Stan Drayton joins the show to talk about becoming the head coach at Temple (20:47-35:23). Brad Feinberg joins The Anthony Gargano Show to help win you some money (35:23-42:03).
FOOTBALL
975thefanatic.com

Sixers Pelicans Game Postponed

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans won’t be happening Sunday night. The NBA has postponed the game after the Sixers were hit with a rash of injuries, and new entries into the health and safety protocol. Sixers backup center Andre Drummond and guard Shake...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Best of The John Kincade Show 12-20-2021

John and Pat are off, Bob, Jamie and Connor are driving the sleigh today and reacting to the postponement of the Eagles game until tomorrow night due to the COVID outbreak of the Washington Football Team, as Washington gets some players back and the Eagles lose an OL, and the disadvantages for the Eagles (0:00-23:35). The debate on Christmas songs’ goes on, Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time, one of his worst nets him 400K per year, best father/son duo’s of all time and not just in sports (23:35-39:38).
NFL
975thefanatic.com

Final Carson Wentz Snap Tracker

We did it! Wentz passed the projected 75% mark. And while it is technically possible he could fall under it, it would be incredibly difficult for the Colts to fit enough snaps into the final 3 weeks to drop him under 75% even if he doesn’t play another snap. Eagles will now have three first round picks in the next draft. The only question is where those picks will be. On that front the news is not as good, but we will get to that in a bit. For now, here are the updated numbers on Wentz’s snap count.
NFL

