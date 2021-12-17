Cuz’s Corner 12-16-21

John and Pat are off, Bob, Jamie and Connor are driving the sleigh today and reacting to the postponement of the Eagles game until tomorrow night due to the COVID outbreak of the Washington Football Team, as Washington gets some players back and the Eagles lose an OL, and the disadvantages for the Eagles (0:00-23:35). The debate on Christmas songs’ goes on, Paul McCartney’s Wonderful Christmas Time, one of his worst nets him 400K per year, best father/son duo’s of all time and not just in sports (23:35-39:38).
Comments / 0