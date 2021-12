PORTLAND, Texas — Ice-skating in South Texas? You heard that right. Bring the family our for ice-skating, live music and a 60-foot Ferris wheel!. On Friday, December 17, the City of Portland is hosting a new event and bringing a new attraction to Portland. Visit the Portland Community Center parking lot to hear a free, live concert featuring The East & The Crow from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Additionally, enjoy a ride on a 60-foot Ferris Wheel! The City of Portland’s Ferris Wheel will operate from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, December 17 and 18. The fee to ride is $5 per person.

PORTLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO