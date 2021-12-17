ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Endace collaborates with LinkShadow to enhance SOC team productivity and reduce threat exposure

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndace and next-generation cybersecurity analytics company LinkShadow announced that LinkShadow has joined Endace’s Fusion Partner program. The partnership will provide enterprises with enhanced SOC team productivity, streamlined investigation workflows, and reduced threat exposure. LinkShadow is a robust next-generation cybersecurity analytics platform that provides enterprises with artificial intelligence-based security...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

GoTestWAF: Open-source project for evaluating web application security solutions

GoTestWAF is a tool for API and OWASP attack simulation that supports a wide range of API protocols including REST, GraphQL, gRPC, WebSockets, SOAP, XMLRPC, etc. It was designed to evaluate web application security solutions, such as API security proxies, web application firewalls, IPS, API gateways, and others. “We created...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Not all domain registrars are created equal: Consumer-grade vs. enterprise-class

SecurityScorecard and CSC released comprehensive research detailing the impacts of an organization’s choice in domain registrar on their overall security ratings. The research shows that companies that select enterprise-class registrars (ECR) for domain management have a total score that is on average one-half to one whole letter grade higher than those using a consumer-grade domain registrar (CGR).
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Shifting security further left: DevSecOps becoming SecDevOps

Veracode has revealed usage data that demonstrates cybersecurity is becoming more automated and componentized in line with modern software architectures and development practices. The analysis of 5,446,170 static scans and more than 310,000 apps over a 13-month period from September 2020 to October 2021 found a startling 143 percent growth...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soc#Productivity#Mining Equipment#Product Management#Fusion Partner#Endaceprobes#Ueba#Endacevision
helpnetsecurity.com

How can AI be made more secure and trustworthy?

While we’re still debating whether and how long it will take to reach singularity and superintelligence, artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in our everyday lives. Artificial intelligence – most commonly machine learning (ML) – is the process of training algorithms using data, instead of explicitly programming them. Such algorithms are already being used in applications ranging from HR to finance and transport to medicine, and in use cases almost too numerous to mention.
COMPUTERS
SmartAsset

What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

Swedish company showcases microchip that can download COVID-19 passport status

A microchip technology introduced in recent years by the Stockholm-based startup Epicenter is being presented as a means to store one's COVID-19 vaccine passport under the skin, according to a video from the South China Post that went viral Friday. The firm has showcased an implant capable of storing a...
NFL
helpnetsecurity.com

Apptio collaborates with Microsoft to deliver insights and business management applications for IT

Apptio announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deploy Apptio’s financial decisioning platform on the Microsoft Cloud to help enterprises migrate and optimize workloads. “Cloud adoption, and the wide variety of services and consumption models present, have given enterprises the flexibility to keep pace with the demands of the digital economy. However, that flexibility can lead to surprises when the invoice arrives,” said Ralph Loura, SVP and CIO, Lumentum. “The collaboration between Microsoft and Apptio will help enterprise leaders consume Microsoft’s cloud services with the visibility and control they need, and their companies are counting on.”
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
helpnetsecurity.com

Week in review: Log4Shell updates, Kronos ransomware attack, unused identities threat

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles and interviews:. Due to the extraordinary widespread use of the open-source Apache Log4j library, the saga of the Log4Shell (CVE-2021-44228) vulnerability is nowhere near finished. The disclosure of the critical Log4Shell (CVE-2021-44228) vulnerability and the release...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

SANBlaze SBExpress-RM5 delivers latest-generation validation and compliance testing

SANBlaze launched a platform to support NVMe over PCIe Gen5 validation and compliance testing. The SBExpress-RM5 platform provides broad test capabilities for development, QA, validation, and manufacturing teams, and includes the company’s Certified by SANBlaze (SBCert) compliance test suite, widely recognized as an industry benchmark. The SBExpress-RM5 is a...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

MSP360 adds Wasabi Object Lock to help MSPs protect cloud-based backups

MSP360 has added Wasabi Object Lock immutable storage from Wasabi Technologies to the latest version of its MSP360 Managed Backup Service (MBS) to help MSPs and internal IT teams protect cloud-based backups from the ever-evolving threat landscape that includes ransomware, natural disasters, or accidental human error. This new offering is...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Cequence Security raises $60M to enhance its API security solutions

Cequence Security announced it has closed $60 million in Series C funding led by new investor Menlo Ventures. Additional participation comes from new investors ICON Ventures, Telstra Ventures and HarbourVest Partners. Existing investors Shasta Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital and T-Mobile Ventures also participated in this funding round. The latest round...
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

SAIC Rugged Apps delivers secure commercial applications to government users

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) launched Rugged Apps, which provides government customers with highly secure versions of commercial mobile applications and software scanning services for apps. Rugged Apps fortifies mobile applications by ensuring they are National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) compliant and shields against constantly evolving cyber threats. SAIC understands...
CELL PHONES
helpnetsecurity.com

ioSafe 1520+ NAS device offers disaster recovery capabilities for businesses

IoSafe announced the new ioSafe 1520+ 5-Bay Network Attached Storage (NAS) device, which delivers the fastest route to critical data recovery after disasters strike. With optional disaster-proof expansion bays, the fireproof and waterproof device can protect up to 210TB of data. The ioSafe 1520+ is ideal for disaster-proofing data for the privacy-concerned, off-grid locations, small businesses, and departmental applications. The ioSafe 1520+ can also integrate with cloud applications.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Verifyle partners with NYSIA to protect members from the growing threat of hackers

Verifyle announced a strategic partnership with the New York Society of Independent Accountants (NYSIA). NYSIA is a business membership association dedicated to the professional development of New York accountants through seminars, meetings and conventions. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, messaging and digital signature technology for all NYSIA members beginning in early 2022.
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

Fugue Organization Management streamlines security oversight for large cloud operations

Fugue announced a cloud security platform that enables enterprises to establish centralized security visibility and governance over their cloud environments, while empowering individual business units with the flexibility they need to innovate and compete. Now, Fugue Organization Management operationalizes cloud security across the entire organization, allowing companies to effectively scale...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

ShiftLeft’s features identify attackable JavaScript and TypeScript vulnerabilities

ShiftLeft announced that its Intelligent-SCA product has added scanning and attackability analysis for JavaScript (JS) and the TypeScript (TS) language to the ShiftLeft CORE platform. JavaScript is the most widely used programming language and is also a frequent attack target for cybercriminals seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in open source code...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Immudb: Open-source database, built on a zero trust model

Now, with full transactional support for everyday business applications, the open source immudb tamper-proof database can serve as the main transactional database for enterprises. Version 1.2 has the ability to rollback changes and have data expire. “There is no need to have immudb running next to a traditional database anymore,...
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Extreme Trusted Delivery protects critical network infrastructure

Extreme Networks announced Extreme Trusted Delivery, a carrier-grade solution designed to protect critical network infrastructure and ensure it is performing as anticipated without interference, regardless of location. Trusted Delivery protects key service delivery infrastructure at remote and unattended cellular edge sites, as well within co-location and data center environments where...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

HITRUST i1 Assessment addresses information security risks and emerging cyber threats

HITRUST announced it is addressing the need for a continuously-relevant cybersecurity assessment that aligns and incorporates best practices and leverages the latest threat intelligence to maintain applicability with information security risks and emerging cyber threats, such as ransomware. The design and selection of the controls for the HITRUST Implemented 1-year...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy