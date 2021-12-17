Endace collaborates with LinkShadow to enhance SOC team productivity and reduce threat exposure
Endace and next-generation cybersecurity analytics company LinkShadow announced that LinkShadow has joined Endace’s Fusion Partner program. The partnership will provide enterprises with enhanced SOC team productivity, streamlined investigation workflows, and reduced threat exposure. LinkShadow is a robust next-generation cybersecurity analytics platform that provides enterprises with artificial intelligence-based security...www.helpnetsecurity.com
