Endace collaborates with LinkShadow to enhance SOC team productivity and reduce threat exposure

Apptio announced a collaboration with Microsoft to deploy Apptio’s financial decisioning platform on the Microsoft Cloud to help enterprises migrate and optimize workloads. “Cloud adoption, and the wide variety of services and consumption models present, have given enterprises the flexibility to keep pace with the demands of the digital economy. However, that flexibility can lead to surprises when the invoice arrives,” said Ralph Loura, SVP and CIO, Lumentum. “The collaboration between Microsoft and Apptio will help enterprise leaders consume Microsoft’s cloud services with the visibility and control they need, and their companies are counting on.”

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO