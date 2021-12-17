ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys rookie Parsons focuses on next steps as praise grows

By SCHUYLER DIXON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIuGq_0dP7m4sS00
1 of 2

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — After a sixth consecutive game with a sack, Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons started the next day with a text to one of his coaches.

“What do we got this week?” Parsons asked defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The question fits with the philosophy of the former Penn State player who skipped college football’s shortened COVID-19 year before getting drafted 12th overall. Parsons is always thinking about what’s next, not what’s done.

“That drive I have inside of me, wanting to be great, wanting to do more, wanting more on my plate just comes with wanting to do this,” Parsons said. “I don’t think nobody can become something by sitting back and watch and waiting for something to happen. I am trying to initiate it to happen.”

So what’s next? How about the first player in 40 years to sweep the NFL’s two biggest defensive awards, player and rookie of the year?

The last to do that was Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1981. The Cowboys (9-4) are playing Taylor’s team, the New York Giants (4-9), on Sunday.

Yes, people are already dropping that name while watching Parsons get within range of two rookie sacks records and calling him the best player on the Dallas roster — offense or defense.

“It’s really too early,” Parsons said. “I could see the similarities. But LT was completely different. It’s an honor that people are doing that. But to be compared to a Hall of Famer so early on, I mean it’s not ready to be in the conversation yet. I still have a long way to go.”

Parsons had already started the LT talk before last week’s 27-20 victory over Washington, when his strip sack on Taylor Heinicke led to Dallas’ second consecutive game with a defensive touchdown, on Dorance Armstrong’s 37-yard fumble return.

That was one of two sacks for Parsons, the third time he has done that during a six-game run with at least one sack. That streak is two games shy of Jevon Kearse’s rookie record with Tennessee in 1999.

After the game, fellow rookie Simi Fehoko, a receiver, tweeted, “Just trying to find my seat on the plane and was sacked by Micah. ... Nobody is safe.”

Then came Parsons’ text to Quinn.

“So that tells me that he’s down for a challenge and what we got to get done,” Quinn said. “I said, ‘Hey man, I’m still grading this game, so I’ll get back to you. Give me a minute.’ It’s 9:30 in the morning.”

The Cowboys were without both their starting defensive ends, DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, for Parsons’ second game as a pro. News of their absences came during the week, which meant the Cowboys had to toss Parsons into the pass rushing group. Almost every snap he played in a win at the Los Angeles Chargers was at defensive end.

With Lawrence, Gregory and other previously missing pieces all back, Parsons can play anywhere. And he does. Sometimes, it’s as a linebacker. Sometimes, it’s at end. Sometimes, it’s over the center.

This was all part of the vision Quinn had when coming to Dallas after getting fired midseason as coach in Atlanta last year. But Quinn, and the rest of the coaches and personnel people, can’t say they thought he’d be the first rookie in 15 years with 12 sacks and three forced fumbles — with four games remaining.

Parsons needs three sacks to beat Kearse’s rookie record of 14½. He has a chance for the rare combination of double-digit sacks and triple-digit tackles.

“I will say it’s hard to have expected what No. 11 is doing in terms of doing all the things that he’s asked to do, whether it’s make great plays in coverage, whether it’s make plays on the quarterback from the blitzing spot, whether it’s a natural pass rusher, whether it’s just running plays down sideline to sideline,” executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones said on his radio show. “Who could have ever thought that he could digest all of that and be able to line up at all those different positions and get it done?”

Parsons would have said he could, even all the way back when the Cowboys moved down two spots in the draft and still got him after the cornerbacks they targeted were gone.

There were some early glimpses of his eagerness during HBO’s “Hard Knocks” series from training camp.

Parsons begged to get back into preseason games, and wasn’t happy when he didn’t. He told an assistant coach, “The lion is always hungry,” and has since trademarked that unexpected catchphrase. It helps that Penn State is his alma mater, and don’t think his former coach, James Franklin, and others haven’t noticed what Parsons is doing.

“Coach Franklin preached it a lot: the great ones always figure it out,” Parsons said. “Whether it’s just small details in your routine that you may have to change, or you’ve got to add things to your game that you’ve got to get comfortable with. And if you figure it out, it’s always going to be a lot of success for yourself. Hopefully, I’m figuring it out and I just keep adding on to it.”

The numbers says this budding star is.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper responds to Micah Parsons’ footrace challenge

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper recently joined the GBag Nation on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] ahead of Dallas’ matchup against the Giants. Here are some highlights, edited for clarity:. Who would win in a 40-yard footrace between you and Micah Parsons?. Amari Cooper: “Nah, Micah has no chance in...
NFL
fox4news.com

Mom of Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons known for her home cooking

DALLAS - A lot of NFL watchers are calling Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons a candidate for rookie of the year. It would be no surprise to Micah’s number one fan – his mom, Sherese Parsons. After he was drafted by the Cowboys, Sherese left her home in Pennsylvania...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Cowboys: Who the Cowboys defense must stop when playing the Giants

It’s time for the Dallas Cowboys to move onto another NFC East opponent in the New York Giants, but unlike the last time these two teams played, the Giants are without Jason Garrett who was let go two weeks ago. We can assume that the Giants new interim offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens will continue to use a lot of Garrett’s scheme with some new wrinkles sprinkled in here and there. The Cowboys are going to have to be alert as they aren’t going to be able to predict play-calls the way they may have been able to with Garrett making the calls.
NFL
insidethestar.com

Parsons Named Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for 3rd Time

Linebacker Micah Parsons has exceeded all expectations in 2021. He’s already set the rookie sack record for the Dallas Cowboys, and his 12 sacks on the season are just two-and-a-half away from the rookie record set by Jevon Kearse in 1999. Parsons had two sacks and a forced fumble...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
WFAA

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons not disappointed about end of sack streak

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video above is from September. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons' streak of consecutive games with a sack came to an end against the New York Giants in Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys' first-round pick notched six straight games with a sack, but the string was...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons has chance to join elite NFL company Sunday

Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has an opportunity to join elite company on Sunday when he takes the field against the New York Giants. Per ESPN Stats and Info, Parsons has registered at least 1 sack in each of the last 6 games. If the rookie and former Penn State star notches one on Sunday against Sunday, it will mark a seventh consecutive game, making it just the second time a first-year player has accomplished that feat in nearly 40 years.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Camera Footage Released in Dallas Cowboy DWI Arrest

The Colony Police Department just released body and dash-camera footage of a traffic stop that led to the DWI arrest of Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee. “You took that right turn, and you were swerving all over the place, dude,” the officer is heard saying to Kazee after approaching his car.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Jevon Kearse
Person
Micah Parsons
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Chargers#American Football#Ap#Penn State#Pro Football Hall#The New York Giants#Lt
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Urban Meyer Asked What He’ll Do Next After Being Fired By Jaguars

Former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has finally broken his silence after being fired out of Jacksonville a few days ago. He was with the organization for not even a year before owner Shad Khan pulled the plug as the team is 2-11. Meyer has also been in the news quite a lot the last few weeks after Tom Pelissero had a bombshell report on NFL.com last Saturday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

688K+
Followers
364K+
Post
313M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy