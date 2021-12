BOSTON — Absent the pressure of an all-time record chase, the Warriors faced another obstacle Friday night at TD Garden, one a little more relatable to the rest of us: navigating a game disrupted by the ongoing surge of COVID-19. With Jordan Poole sidelined in health and safety protocols, the Warriors were forced to find a way to win, 111-107, without one of their most reliable scoring threats and will have to for an unknown amount of time into the future as they await him to be cleared.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO