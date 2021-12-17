ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Coalition to Free Ruchell Magee’ holding press conference at CNN Los Angeles

By Jordan Green
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago

The “Coalition to Free Ruchell Magee” will be holding a press conference at CNN Los Angeles to demand Ruchell Magee’s freedom on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Friday will mark 40 years of what the group states as “unjust” parole denials since Ruchell’s first parole denial in 1981. He was rejected parole for the 13th time on July 15.

“58 years in prison starting with a marijuana conviction is absolutely ridiculous, and we believe every media outlet has the duty to report on this extreme injustice,” stated Kameron Hurt, an organizer with the Coalition to Free Ruchell Magee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgX19_0dP7k2KG00

Magee’s confinement stems from a 1963 conviction over an incident involving a $10 marijuana trade that led to an altercation that the Superior Court of Los Angeles County claimed as “attempted kidnapping.”

He attracted worldwide attention, though, from his auxiliary role in the 1970 Marin County Courthouse Rebellion. On Aug. 7, 1970, conspirator Johnathan Jackson burst into a courtroom armed and attempted to demand the release of the Soledad brothers (who themselves were on trial for the murder of a white prison guard) before San Quentin guards killed three of the conspirators involved, along with a judge.

Magee, who was in the courtroom at this time, attempted to escape along with other prisoners, but failed and was gravely injured. This instance led to punishment for resisting unjust captivity, and he was sentenced to prison for life.

Angela Davis was also charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and kidnapping during this same case before being acquitted two years later. Magee was also acquitted of the conspiracy to murder, along with murder charges, but he was convicted on a lesser charge and remains encarcerated to this day.

“Ruchell’s confinement costs the state more than $40,000 annually and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ruchell’s health is at constant risk. The 82-year-old Ruchell is not a threat to anyone and he deserves to live the rest of his years in freedom, with his loved ones,” stated Hurt. “His story is a classic case of the horrors of racism in policing and sentencing, and given the outstanding length of this injustice, Ruchell’s case is worthy of immediate review and commutation from Governor Gavin Newsom.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pasadenanow.com

Los Angeles County and City Lead Coalition in Amicus Brief To Support DACA Program

The county and city of Los Angeles led a coalition of 65 local governments and four government advocacy organizations in an amicus brief to call on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to overturn a July 2021 decision finding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to be unlawful, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Los Angeles Mayor Candidates Hold First Public Forum

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A meeting planned for candidates in the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral Election took place on Sunday, with four hopefuls taking place in their first public forum. While there are allegedly many more candidates, the four who appeared at the forum included Mike Feuer, current Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Quentin, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Angela Davis
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Kidnapping#Cnn Los Angeles
Business Times

Who Attacked Drakeo the Ruler? Rapper Stabbed in the Neck at 'Once Upon A Time In LA' Concert

Once Upon A Time In Los Angels music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park turned violent after rapper Dakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The unfortunate event led the organizers to cancel the show. The rapper was attacked in the area behind the stage around 9 pm on Saturday. The rapper was rushed to hospital in critical condition, PEOPLE reporter Tomas Mier informed in a tweet.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Popculture

Grammy Winner Sentenced After Stealing $1.3 Million

A Grammy award-winning musician will be serving an extended prison sentence. Irvin Mayfield, and his business partner Ronald Markham, will serve 18 months in federal prison. The pair pleaded guilty to a scheme in which they defrauded the New Orleans Public Library Foundation of $1.3 million. Per reporting from Nola.com, U.S. District Judge Jay C. Zainey ordered the trumpeter (Mayfield) and the pianist (Markham) to repay over one million in restitution. Both will also have to volunteer to teach 500 hours to teach music students, as well as serve three years of supervised release. They both have until Jan. 5, 2022 to report to prison.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. blames his Curb Your Enthusiasm star wife Cheryl Hines for ordering guests attending holiday party at his California home to get vaccinated or tested

Prominent anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr. held a holiday party at his California home last week, with the invitation urging guests to be vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 before coming to his house. Kennedy, one of America’s most notorious anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxer icon, told his guests to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'The right to bear arms is clearly in the Constitution': Texas abortion ban author tears into Gov. Newsom's bid to use law to pass stricter gun control in California

Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, author of the controversial new abortion ban, has a message for California Gov. Gavin Newsom's bid to use his framework to create a gun control law: 'Good luck with that.'. The Texas law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around 6 weeks,...
POLITICS
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
668K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy