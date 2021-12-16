Holiday events continue this weekend in Volusia, Flagler

It’s final countdown to Christmas, but there’s still time to the holiday spirit at an array of events this weekend in Volusia and Flagler counties.

From one of the area’s biggest illuminated boat parades to an opportunity for breakfast with Santa Claus, here’s a list of what’s happening:

DeBary

Holiday Candlelight Tours: This holiday event at the DeBary Hall Historic Site showcases the 19th century mansion with a warm glow, accentuating its historic treasures and Christmas decorations. The tours run from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18. The mansion will be decorated with Christmas trees, wreaths, and other festive adornments. Refreshments will be served.

Admission: $10 adults, $5 for children ages 3 to 12; free for ages 2 and under. Advance tickets are required. Call 386-668-3840 or email lperez@volusia.org for information.

New Smyrna Beach

The Spirit of Christmas: This annual holiday event continues daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 26 at The Hub On Canal, 132 Canal St., New Smyrna Beach.

Highlights include “The Art of the Trees,” showcasing 22 Christmas trees and 18 wreaths decorated by Hub artists, volunteers and others. Proceeds from tree and wreath sales help fund two of The Hub’s Children’s Outreach programs.

There’s also a holiday gallery of gifts featuring unique décor and items crafted by local artists and also “The Giving Tree,” an opportunity to offer donations to support The Hub’s art camp scholarships. Visit thehuboncanal.org for details.

Port Orange

Breakfast With Santa: The Big Guy will be on hand to visit from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Tim’s Corner Restaurant, 5664 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange. Visit timscornerportorange.com for details.

South Daytona

Let’s Go Shop With Santa: Games, raffles, a bounce house and kids’ train will be among the activities at this free event from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Sunshine Plaza, 2400 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona. There also will be vendors, crafters, an ugly sweater and sock contest and opportunities for kids to receive a free gift from Santa. Call 386-663-4491 for details.

Flagler County

Starlite 5K Bridge Run/Walk: The holiday run begins at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Veterans Park, 105 S. 2nd St., Flagler Beach. Runners (and walkers) will make a loop across the Flagler Bridge to finish at Veterans Park. Visit elevateeventcompany.com/starlite-5K for details.

Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade: An unprecedented 55 brightly adorned vessels will participate in the annual event that sets sail at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. Presented by the Palm Coast Yacht Club, the parade is now in its 38th year and recognized as the largest boat parade of any kind in Central Florida.

This year’s flotilla is dedicated to the memory of former two-term Palm Coast Mayor Jon Netts, who died earlier this year. In addition to his other city service, Netts is remembered for his stewardship and encyclopedic knowledge of the Intracoastal and Palm Coast’s waterways, as well as his enthusiastic support of the parade.

Escorted by boats representing the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, TowBoat US and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the parade will depart from the Cimmaron Basin, pass the Tidelands, Marina Cove, the Hammock, Yacht Harbor Village and the Palm Coast Legacy Vacation Resort, then proceed under the Hammock Dunes Bridge along St. Joe’s Walkway and Canopy Walk.

From there, it will pass Island Estates, Waterfront Park and Grand Haven before finishing at the Clubhouse Waterway. Visit palmcoastyachtclub.com for details.