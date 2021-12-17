ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people charged in connection with 'execution-style murder' of Oregon man

 3 days ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (TCD) -- Five people were arrested this week almost two months after a 35-year-old man was found bound and shot in the head.

Gresham Police said they responded to a call on Sept. 24 at 9:47 p.m. about a body that was found "partially in the roadway" on the 18900 block of NE Portal Way. The man’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner.

The victim was later identified as Andrew Sherrell, according to KOIN-TV. Sherrell was reportedly discovered face-down with his arms bound together and had a gunshot wound to the head. KPTV-TV reports investigators determined Sherrell was kidnapped and killed in an "execution-style murder."

Oregon Live reports Gresham Police said, "The investigation found he was the target of a kidnapping and execution-style murder because of a drug debt, with multiple suspects conspiring to commit the felonious acts."

According to KPTV, on Wednesday, a Multnomah County Circuit Court grand jury indicted five people they believe were connected to Sherrell’s killing.

Thirty-one-year-old Cesar Estrada-Nava was charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

D’Sean Maurice Baker, 43, was charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

Kassandra Kitchens, 26, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, conspiracy to commit assault, and conspiracy to unlawfully deliver oxycodone.

Andrew Bushnell, 36, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, and conspiracy to commit assault.

Twenty-three-year-old Christian Joshua Wobbe was charged with first-degree kidnapping, criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, assault, and conspiracy to commit assault.

Maurice Baker
