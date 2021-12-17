ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok school threats prompt call for parents to talk to kids: Here’s how

By Alix Martichoux, Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Djbwz_0dP7fn4J00

(NEXSTAR) – Law enforcement and schools nationwide are on high alert amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday.

Authorities and school administrators in several states say they have been made aware of a social media challenge encouraging students to bring weapons to school on Dec. 17. So far, police departments and school districts are calling the threat unfounded.

According to statements from schools and police departments in multiple states across the country, the posts to TikTok and other social media platforms have not originated in their communities and do not refer to specific schools but are instead part of a “nationwide trend.”

TikTok released a statement Thursday which reads, “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

TikTok removing ‘devious licks’ videos from platform amid complaints from schools

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen a trend of reposting messages that have no relation to our city, area or schools and many of the threats end up being hoaxes. Please take this time to talk to your child about being responsible on social media and not sharing these threats or warnings, even as a precaution,” Chief Ashley Gonzalez with the Austin Independent School District Police Department wrote in a Thursday statement.

Other districts and law enforcement agencies are also encouraging parents to talk to their children about the threats. It can be a difficult conversation, but the American Psychological Association offers a few tips on how to go about it.

First, they suggest leading with listening. You may want to start out by asking your child what they’ve heard about what’s going on at school. You should answer your children’s questions honestly, suggests the APA, while making sure they know they are safe.

“Parents should acknowledge to children that bad things do happen, but also reassure them with the information that many people are working to keep them safe, including their parents, teachers and local police,” says the APA.

TikTok to add ‘distressing content’ warning when users search for certain terms

If your child has any information on a threat, be sure to share that information with law enforcement. In many cases, that can be done anonymously.

Finally, the APA tells parents to keep an eye out for warning signs their kids may need additional help.

“Such indicators could be a change in the child’s school performance, changes in relationships with peers and teachers, excessive worry, school refusal, sleeplessness, nightmares, headaches or stomachaches, or loss of interest in activities that the child used to enjoy.”

Making false threats of terrorism is a crime that can carry long prison sentences in many states. Parents may want to emphasize the consequences of spreading such rumors with their children.

As a precaution, some schools like Gilroy High School in California have canceled classes for Friday. Others like Academy District 20 in Colorado Springs and Granite High School in Salt Lake City will have an increased police presence during the day, according to local reports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
WCNC

'I can't keep her home every time there's a threat' | Parents grapple with TikTok challenge promoting school violence

STATESVILLE, N.C. — School districts in the Charlotte region were on high alert Friday after a viral TikTok challenge urged students to call in threats of violence. While Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) haven't confirmed if they received any school threats Friday, Iredell-Statesville Schools' Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said administrators already disciplined two students for making threats that they later deemed to be not credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Refusal#High School#Hoaxes
CBS Philly

Threat Found On Haverford Middle School Bathroom Wall Prompts Warning About Dangerous TikTok Challenge

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A message in a Delaware County middle school bathroom is a warning that now multiple school districts in the Philadelphia region are paying very close attention to. The message in the bathroom said that there could be a shooting at Haverford Middle School on Friday, and now authorities are warning of a dangerous challenge on TikTok to threaten schools. The social media posts threaten shootings, bomb threats and other violent acts. While officials believe there’s currently no local credible threat, they have to be cautious. It’s not a call to panic. Officials say it’s not something to play with. A TikTok...
HAVERFORD, PA
Hartford Courant

In Farmington, reports of a school violence threat lead frightened parents to keep kids home and call for more transparency

About 40% of Farmington High School students stayed home Tuesday after social media reports of a recent shooting threat, but it was still unclear Wednesday afternoon whether any student had made a threat — or been disciplined. Police and school administrators assured that the alleged threat wasn’t credible, but parents complained on social media about a lack of specific information. In the ...
FARMINGTON, CT
KBTX.com

Experts, parents talk about school threats, mental health, and tough conversations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School districts locally and nationwide are grappling with threats of violence. Recently threats spread across social media in reference to multiple Brazos County schools. After investigations, both the Bryan Independent School District and Bryan Police Department say the threats are hoaxes. Bryan PD says similar hoaxes...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Cool 98.7

Some Bismarck Parents Keep Kids Home After Viral TikTok Threat

There's a viral post on the social media platform TikTok post that is threatening school shootings across the United States today, Friday, December 17th. The post is vague and even mentions elementary schools. The origins of this threat are unclear. This viral TikTok post with the threat of violence in...
BISMARCK, ND
WNEM

Police urge parents to talk to kids about making threats

Following the tragedy at Oxford High School where four students were killed and seven other people were injured in a mass shooting, threats of violence popped up at schools across mid-Michigan. Several districts canceled classes while they investigated those threats. Saginaw Police said they have seen a rise in threats...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy