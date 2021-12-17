ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone in ‘Rust’ investigation

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fm8Wq_0dP7fCbY00

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities on Thursday issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate a deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director.

Baldwin was holding a revolver during rehearsal when it fired. He has maintained that it was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins herself who asked him to point the gun just off camera and toward her armpit before it went off. Director Joel Souza also was wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin has said that at Hutchins’ direction he pulled the hammer back and that it fired when he let go. He has said he didn’t know the gun contained a live round.

Judge OKs regulators’ subpoena for ‘Rust’ assistant director

Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the set of the Western “Rust.” They have yet to file any charges and have been working to determine where the live rounds found on set might have come from.

According to the search warrant affidavit, investigators are looking for any text messages, images, videos, calls or other information related to the movie production.

Court documents state that Baldwin told investigators during an interview that there were emails between himself and the film’s armorer Hanna Gutierrez Reed where she showed him different styles of guns and that he had requested a bigger gun, which ended up being a Colt revolver with a brown handle.

TikTok school threats prompt call for parents to talk to kids: Here’s how

A brief search of Halyna’s phone turned up conversations about the production that dated back to July as well as photographs of receipts from businesses in Santa Fe, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WLNS

Eaton County man sentenced in August 2020 drunk driving homicide

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Benjamin William Dunn has been sentenced to 8-15 years in prison after killing Quentin Bartlett in an August 8, 2020, drunk driving homicide. Dunn was sentenced by Eaton County Circuit Court Judge Janice K. Cunningham. Dunn’s sentencing comes after an Oct. 26 conviction of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Macomb County man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot at US Capitol

(AP)–A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as an angry mob tried to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s victory following a rally by then-President Donald Trump. Federal prosecutors say, Daniel Herendeen of Chesterfield Township, in Macomb County, entered the building “wearing body armor, a black military-style […]
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Detroit police fatally shoot woman they say was waving gun

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police officers shot and killed a woman Sunday who they say was waving a gun at people outside a gas station, then pointed the weapon at police. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were called to the gas station on the 15200 block of East Seven Mile around 6 p.m. […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
WLNS

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office identifies two women killed in crash

UPDATE: (10:59 a.m. Dec. 20) — The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two women that were killed in a crash Dec. 18. Kimberly Higgins, 20-years-old from Leslie and Charlotte Secord, 78-years-old, from Onondaga died from the injuries they got in the crash. For more details, view the story below: ONONDAGA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)—Two […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
WLNS

Bar night turns to violence in Owosso

The video you are about to see could be disturbing. OWOSSO, Mich. (WLNS) – A man shot multiple times in a bar, injuring a person around 12:30 on Saturday morning in Owosso. Now police are looking for the man who pulled the trigger at the crowded Rainbow Bar. “I don’t understand why anybody or anything […]
OWOSSO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Ap#The Bonanza Creek Ranch
WLNS

Haiti Captive missionaries made a daring escape

(AP)–Captive missionaries in Haiti found freedom last week by making a daring overnight escape, eluding their kidnappers, and walking for miles over difficult, moonlit terrain with an infant and other children in tow, according to the agency they work for, officials said Monday. The group of 12 navigated by stars to reach safety after a […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Heavy police presence near Lansing home last night

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Last night 6 News arrived on the scene at a Lansing home on the 400 block of South Francis Street where heavy Lansing Police presence was spotted. When our crews arrived, they noticed several police cars blocking off the street, and heard police pleading with someone to come out of a house. […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
WLNS

Trump sues New York attorney general

(The Hill) – Former President Trump filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in an effort to block her civil probe into his business. Trump’s lawyers in the complaint attacked the investigation as an attempt to undermine him politically and charged James with violating the former president’s constitutional rights. “The investigations commenced […]
POTUS
WLNS

Fire damages huge QVC distribution center in North Carolina

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — A fire ripped through a distribution center in North Carolina for the QVC home-shopping television network early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the facility, officials said. More than 300 employees were working at the facility near Rocky Mount when the fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m., The News & Observer […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WLNS

WLNS

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy