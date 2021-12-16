ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle on track to return soon from bout with COVID-19

By James Boyd, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is close to returning, according to assistant Lloyd Pierce. Carlisle tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after Indiana defeated New York on Dec. 8 and has been in the NBA's health and safety protocols since.

Carlisle has missed four straight games, including Thursday's home contest against Detroit. Pierce thinks Carlisle should return for the team's next game Tuesday at Miami.

"I'm pretty sure he will be (back)," Pierce said. "I think he's good to go for our weekend practice. Not exactly sure on which day, I believe Sunday, but all things positive he should be ready for the Miami game."

Carlisle and Indiana's entire coaching staff are vaccinated, but not all of its players.

Justin Holiday, who said he is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the league's health and safety protocols Nov. 30. He missed five games while in isolation, one more as he ramped up his conditioning and returned to game action in a loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Holiday scored five points off the bench in 20 minutes against the Bucks. He returned to the starting lineup Thursday against the Pistons.

"We need his leadership. We need his voice," Pierce said. "Although we struggled mightily in the fourth quarter to score (against the Bucks), the last basket we made before we went on that drought was Justin scoring a 3. So if we can create those type of looks and those type of plays and make simple plays like that, he's an excellent beneficiary of good spacing and good ball movement. That's what we need from Justin."

Follow IndyStar Pacers beat writer James Boyd on Twitter: @RomeovilleKid. Reach him via email: jboyd1@gannett.com.

