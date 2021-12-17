ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday Night Forecast: Record temperatures again Friday, then rainy & cold on Saturday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwlG1_0dP7f1yo00

OVERNIGHT: Dense fog possible and mist. Muggy. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still humid. Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Rain chances during the day less than 30%. Record temperatures possible. Highs: middle 70s to lower 80s. Wind: South 15 mph, gusts 20-25 mph.

RECORD HIGHS for December 17:
Tyler: 78, 2016
Longview: 80, 2016
Lufkin: 85, 1924

SATURDAY: Cold front moves in and falling temperatures are expected. Rain likely through the afternoon, chances at 70%. Morning temperatures begin from the 50s to lower 60s, and fall into the middle/lower 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some peeks of sun but chilly. Rain chance is 20%. Low: 38. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing with light rain, chance at 30%. Low: 39. High: 49. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal. Low: 37. High: 59. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. Low: 44. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: The sunshine continues with a few clouds. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykWMS_0dP7f1yo00

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOMO News

Christmas weekend snow could bring 1-4 inches in metro before temperature drop

SEATTLE - Friday will be cloudy with showers at times, especially in the afternoon. At the same time, more snow will be falling in the Cascade passes so drivers heading out of town for the holiday need to be ready for winter driving conditions. As the showers increase in the afternoon, they will turn over to snow in Whatcom and parts of Skagit County.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Christmas Weekend Brings Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weather in the Chicago area will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the mid 30s. For Friday, areas of patchy light rain and drizzle will develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s. A high of 52 degrees in Chicago will be 17 degrees above average for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will be mild in the 40s with patchy light rain for Christmas evening. Christmas Day will start off with a chance for showers. The best chance for rain will be before 9 a.m. for most locations. Expect late day...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#The East Texas Storm Team
WIBW

Friday forecast: Record highs today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably mild weather continues through early next week before a strong cold front brings unseasonably cool weather to end the year 2021. Latest forecast is still indicating little in the way of precipitation for the final 8 days of 2021 and any precipitation we would get will have a high likelihood of being in the form of rain not snow. How cold Wednesday through Friday will be is still uncertain as well as how much cloud cover we’ll have almost everyday in the 8 day which would impact temperatures.
TOPEKA, KS
KETK / FOX51 News

Christmas Eve Forecast: Record highs possible Christmas Day

THIS EVENING: Windy with a few passing clouds. Temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. Wind: S 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. TONIGHT: A few clouds early on, with clouds increasing towards sunrise. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. CHRISTMAS (TOMORROW): Starting mostly […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOMU

Forecast: Another Friday in December, another record breaking temperature

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... well maybe if you're from southern California!. So far every Friday in December 2021 there have been high temperatures that have come very close to, or have broken records and today is no different. The record for December 24th in Columbia was set in 1955 with a high of 69 degrees and we have already broken that record!
COLUMBIA, MO
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

1K+
Followers
492
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy