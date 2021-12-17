Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in fatal Sunnyvale Airbnb house party shooting

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced Thursday it has arrested a suspect connected to a fatal house party shooting back in August.

On August 7, Sunnyvale DPS responded to a report of a large house party of about 150-200 attendees, many were teenagers, at a ranch-style home on Navarro Drive.

Sunnyvale DPS said while responding to the call — officers heard several gunshots coming from the residence.

When police arrived at the home, they found two adult men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

18-year-old Elias Elhania died of his injuries at a San Jose hospital. A second adult male victim underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

Sunnlyvale DPS identified the shooter as Sean Andrew James Jr., an 18-year-old Sunnyvale resident.

James Jr., was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Booking photo of Sean Andrew James Jr., 18, of Sunnyvale. Courtesy: Sunnyvale DPS.

“Yesterday, Sunnyvale DPS located and arrested Sean James Jr. at a residence on the 1000 block of Aster Avenue in Sunnyvale,” said a press release by Sunnyvale DPS.

“A search warrant was served at the residence and several handguns and ammunition were recovered.”

Although James Jr. is now an adult, he committed the murder when he was 17, and was booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder and another count for attempted murder.

Neighbors told KRON4 News that the home was rented out as an Airbnb and managed by a relative.

In a statement, Airbnb called the party unauthorized and says the host bans parties in her house rules and as a company, Airbnb bans parties and party houses and has taken steps to try and block or cancel potentially risky bookings.

