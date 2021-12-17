ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in fatal Sunnyvale Airbnb house party shooting

By Omar Pérez
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wacXw_0dP7eXrM00

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety announced Thursday it has arrested a suspect connected to a fatal house party shooting back in August.

On August 7, Sunnyvale DPS responded to a report of a large house party of about 150-200 attendees, many were teenagers, at a ranch-style home on Navarro Drive.

Sunnyvale DPS said while responding to the call — officers heard several gunshots coming from the residence.

18-year-old shot, killed at house party in Sunnyvale Airbnb rental

When police arrived at the home, they found two adult men were suffering from gunshot wounds.

18-year-old Elias Elhania died of his injuries at a San Jose hospital. A second adult male victim underwent surgery and was expected to survive.

Sunnlyvale DPS identified the shooter as Sean Andrew James Jr., an 18-year-old Sunnyvale resident.

James Jr., was 17-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Booking photo of Sean Andrew James Jr., 18, of Sunnyvale. Courtesy: Sunnyvale DPS.

“Yesterday, Sunnyvale DPS located and arrested Sean James Jr. at a residence on the 1000 block of Aster Avenue in Sunnyvale,” said a press release by Sunnyvale DPS.

“A search warrant was served at the residence and several handguns and ammunition were recovered.”

Although James Jr. is now an adult, he committed the murder when he was 17, and was booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on one count of murder and another count for attempted murder.

Neighbors told KRON4 News that the home was rented out as an Airbnb and managed by a relative.

In a statement, Airbnb called the party unauthorized and says the host bans parties in her house rules and as a company, Airbnb bans parties and party houses and has taken steps to try and block or cancel potentially risky bookings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
August, CA
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Sunnyvale, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Sunnyvale Airbnb#House Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Menlo Park police cite 5 adults for providing alcohol to minors

MENLO PARK (BCN) – Police and agents of California Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested five adults for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park Thursday. The joint Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation featured minors standing outside a liquor store or convenience store asking adults to purchase alcohol for them. Five adults agreed […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

San Leandro school board president dies after being hit by vehicle

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — The president of the San Leandro Unified School Board has died after being struck by a vehicle. Christian Rodriguez was walking with his wife on Friday when the vehicle hit him, according to the school superintendent Mike McLaughlin. “Christian has been an indispensable member of our SLUSD family for many […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy