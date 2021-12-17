ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Motörhead photo book 'Fast & Loose' released

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Motörhead photo book has been released. Titled Fast & Loose, the collection includes previously unreleased shots of the “Ace of Spades” legends taken between 1977 and 1982 by photographer Graham Mitchell, who was...

Related
Gwinnett Author K.L. Watkins Releases New Book ‘Family of the Heart’

K.L. Watkins, a professional storyteller who has told stories throughout the United States, has completed her new book “Family of the Heart”: a potent coming-of-age tale of a young woman struggling to find her place in the world. Watkins traveled to Russia with a storytelling delegation through People to People Ambassadors. She has published numerous articles and short stories in professional journals. She retired as a cultural arts director for Parks and Recreation, Gwinnett County, Georgia, where programs included all the arts with a strong writers’ group established in 1989.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, though, so stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rush unearths rare 'Moving Pictures' photo outtakes to raise money for sight-restoring surgeries

Rush is releasing a collection of rare, never-before-seen photos from the Moving Pictures album cover shoot. The images were taken by photographer Deborah Samuel, who also shot the covers for the Rush releases Permanent Waves, Exit…Stage Left and Signals. The pics are now being unearthed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Moving Pictures, and to raise money for the charity organization Grapes for Humanity and its efforts to provide sight-restoring surgeries and “eradicate preventable and curable blindness in low to middle income countries.”
PHOTOGRAPHY
A New Book Captures Roger A. Deakins’s Signature Cinematic Style Through Ironic Black-and-White Photos

Alongside his work with a host of renowned directors like the Coen brothers, Sam Mendes, and Denis Villeneuve, cinematographer Roger A. Deakins spent the last five decades quietly amassing a collection of photographs that capture his distinct sense of irony and wit. Now compiled in a monograph titled Byways, the black-and-white images traverse rural North Devon, the English coasts, and distant locales from 1971 onward, documenting Deakins’ surprising and idiosyncratic encounters with life across the world. Signed editions of the new book, which features a spate of previously unpublished images, are available now from Damiani. (via Juxtapoz)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Listen to Evanescence's cover of The Beatles' “Across the Universe”

Evanescence has released a cover of The Beatles‘ “Across the Universe.”. Amy Lee and company previously performed the Let It Be classic during their 2018 Synthesis tour. After being included as a bonus track on the deluxe box set version of Evanescence’s new album, The Bitter Truth, an official studio recording of the cover is now available via digital outlets.
MUSIC
Twenty One Pilots tease upcoming video for “The Outside”

It appears Twenty One Pilots will be kicking off 2022 with a new video. In a tweet Thursday, the duo revealed that they plan to film a visual for their Scaled and Icy song “The Outside” “after the holidays.”. While you wait for that to arrive, you...
MUSIC
The Pretty Reckless announces new vinyl release of 'Going to Hell'

The Pretty Reckless‘ Going to Hell is going back to vinyl. The band’s 2014 album is being repressed on wax, and the new LP version will released on February 11, 2022. It’ll be available in a variety of different color variants exclusive to the Pretty Reckless website and independent record stores.
ROCK MUSIC
New Avatar 2 Behind-The-Scenes Photos Released

Director James Cameron has shared photos from the upcoming Avatar sequels for a recently-published Entertainment Weekly interview. As Avatars 2, 3, 4, and 5 are all on their way--and together they cost $1 billion to produce--this is our first look at what $250 million on the screen in a single sequel looks like.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Green Day marks 30th anniversary of '﻿Kerplunk!'﻿ with photos and retrospective essay

Wednesday, December 15, marked the 30th anniversary of Green Day‘s sophomore album, Kerplunk! In celebration of the milestone, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared a series of photos from the Kerplunk! days, as well as a retrospective essay written by Larry Livermore, co-founder of the punk label Lookout Records, which first released the album.
MUSIC
Listen to hyperpop remix of Bring Me the Horizon's “DiE4u”

Bring Me the Horizon has premiered a new remix of “DiE4u,” the band’s latest single. Recording in collaboration with electronic outfit six impala, the updated recording gives “DiE4u” a hyperpop makeover that several YouTube commenters observe would make a good theme song for an animated show. You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets.
MUSIC
Doctor Who New Year's Special Trailer, Key Art, and Photos Released

Doctor Who: Flux is over, and now fans only have to look forward to this year's Doctor Who festive special, "Eve of the Daleks." As the title suggests, the episode sees the Daleks crashing everyone's New Year's Eve plans. Jodie Whittaker returns as the Doctor in the first of three specials that will conclude her run as the series lead. Companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) join the Doctor on this adventure. The episode also guest stars Pauline McLynn, Aisling Bea, and Adjani Salmon. You can watch the trailer for the special episode below. The BBC also released the episode's key art and a handful of preview photos. Here's the episode's synopsis:
TV & VIDEOS
UM English Instructor Releases New Crime Thriller Book

University of Mississippi English instructor Eliot Parker has released his latest thriller, “A Final Call,” the second in the thriller series featuring Cleveland Homicide Detective Stacy Tavitt. This book follows the 2017 series debut titled “Code for Murder.”. In this new book, Tavitt returns and is contacted...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Motörhead | Everything Louder Forever – The Very Best Of Motörhead | Motorhead

Recent bells-and-whistles reissues may have overshadowed the Motörhead line-ups Lemmy led for over 30 years after the “classic” Fast Eddie-Philthy incarnation imploded in 1982. Although bookended by Overkill and Motörhead itself, this colossal collection redresses the balance with 40 further golden moments from the 22 albums that flew under Lemmy’s...
ROCK MUSIC
Primus announces 2022 leg of A Tribute to Kings Rush tribute tour

Primus is bringing back the band’s A Tribute to Kings Rush tribute tour for another go-round. The “My Name Is Mud” outfit has announced a 2022 leg of the run, set to kick off April 15 in Oklahoma City. The 46-date outing will come to a close June 25 in Las Vegas.
MUSIC
Atlanta Grammy-nominated bassist Divinity Roxx releases new children’s album and picture books

Divinity Roxx can do it all, from touring with Beyoncé to releasing her first family music album. The Atlanta-born bassist and musician just released her new children’s album, “Ready, Set, Go,” and two new children’s picture books with accompanying songs: “Happy and Healthy” and “Me + You.” Roxx joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share about her life in music, creating for audiences of all ages.
ATLANTA, GA
Feast and Field contributor releases a new book on Dec. 21st

Congrats on your new book! Can you please tell us a little about it?. Sure! “Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People” is a series of profiles focusing on nine chefs who changed (and continue to change!) the way we think about Wisconsin food. It’s not just...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

