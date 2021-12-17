New Motörhead photo book 'Fast & Loose' released

Doctor Who: Flux is over, and now fans only have to look forward to this year's Doctor Who festive special, "Eve of the Daleks." As the title suggests, the episode sees the Daleks crashing everyone's New Year's Eve plans. Jodie Whittaker returns as the Doctor in the first of three specials that will conclude her run as the series lead. Companions Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) join the Doctor on this adventure. The episode also guest stars Pauline McLynn, Aisling Bea, and Adjani Salmon. You can watch the trailer for the special episode below. The BBC also released the episode's key art and a handful of preview photos. Here's the episode's synopsis:

