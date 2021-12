The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 15 contest against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Running back Jeff Wilson will likely get this third start of the season. Elijah Mitchell has not practiced this week and was not out there with his teammates on Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday morning that he was hopeful Mitchell could play on Sunday. However, Mitchell has been ruled out.

