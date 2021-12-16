ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas Recap: Happier Endings

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHvDR_0dP7dEIa00

All the best Christmas movies always take place in quaint little towns full of mom-and-pop shops and lots of holiday cheer.

This is what Sonny tells Will as they craft and perfect their personalized holiday tale at the start of Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas , Peacock’s festive standalone flick that began streaming Thursday. To celebrate the most magical time of the year, the special creates an alternate reality for Salem’s good and bad guys for a script Will is penning with Sonny’s help.

For instance, Sami and Marlena own Brady’s Pub, because in this multiverse version of Days , Roman is deceased. Sami is also super sweet and intuitive and can’t help but feel close to Sydney, who, as she suspected all along, is actually her daughter. She learns the truth, gets to slap Nicole over and over until she confesses, and then snatches EJ and Sydney from the villainous deceiver.

Nicole wasn’t completely left in the cold, and when she sat down to bemoan her horrible mistakes, a bum took pity on her and handed her a tissue to wipe away her tears. But this wasn’t just any bum. It was actually Eric, and when he showed Nicole who he really was, she smiled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMDuc_0dP7dEIa00 In another twist, Kristen was married to John, but they opted for a divorce when Kristen chose his son Brady instead. Worse still, John caught them getting frisky in the snow. However, John wasn’t too brokenhearted because he got to be with Marlena. Speaking of Kristen, she was as duplicitous as ever — and not just in her marriage.

She secretly worked with a Scrooge-y Paulina, who tried to evict Sami, Marlena, John and all the other small business owners in order to build a big-box store. Thankfully, Paulina got outsmarted by a nicer-than-expected Leo, who found a legal loophole that helped the residents of Salem save their businesses and experience their own Christmas miracle.

Paulina’s interactions with Leo proved especially humorous, and in one of several meta moments, Paulina kept calling Leo “Mary,” much the way Jackée Harry did as Sandra Clark on the classic sitcom 227 . There were also a few fun nods to other beloved Christmas movies, including Brady’s flashcard homage to Love Actually, and Will, Sonny and Chad got dressed in drag again a la September’s breakout miniseries Beyond Salem .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ANmA_0dP7dEIa00 All of the merry moments weren’t as warm and fuzzy as they should’ve been. The boyfriend swap between Chanel and Allie was especially awkward because in the end, they seemed to actually want to be with each other. Meanwhile, Gabi and Nick were best friends who became much more. And this is sweet, unless you remember that on the original Days , Gabi had to kill Nick when he became a creepy stalker.

In the end, Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas is more kitsch than cringe and has all the mirth and holiday stock footage it needs to get fans in the holiday spirit.

What did you think of A Very Salem Christmas ? And would you watch it again? Grade the holiday offering in our poll, and drop your thoughts in the comments.

Comments / 4

Related
TVLine

Days of Our Lives: Alison Sweeney, Chandler Massey and Zach Tinker Tease Peacock Christmas Flick's Alt Reality

If you liked 1992’s The Muppet Christmas Carol, Zach Tinker and Chandler Massey say that Sonny and Will are the Statler and Waldorf of Peacock’s holiday movie Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas. That’s because the standalone flick, which streams this Thursday on the Peacock service, features the two actors’ characters as narrators/story creators who spin a fanciful and wondrous tale that imagines an multiverse version of Salem. And like the Muppets offering, there’s a Scrooge, romance and Christmas miracles. But the likenesses end there, because this Days movie also includes one woman slapping another repeatedly, mate and baby...
MOVIES
TVLine

Grey's Recap: Prelude to a Kiss?

Grey’s Anatomy fans hoping that Jo and Link’s mom-and-pop operation wouldn’t blast them out of the friend zone had to have watched Thursday’s episode on the edge of their seats. In “Today Was a Fairytale,” he confessed to his bestie that he used to have a huge crush on her. Did he still? Did she reciprocate those feelings? Did we even find out? Read on, and all will be revealed. ‘WAITING TABLES IS HARD ENOUGH WITHOUT THE ADDED MORTIFICATION OF DRESSING LIKE A SHELLFISH’ | As the episode began, Jo lamented that Link wanted to spend his day off moping over...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Dynasty Season 5 Trailer: It's a Blue Carrington Christmas Without Fallon

Don’t let the splashy Christmas decorations fool you — this is definitely not the most wonderful time of the year at Casa Carrington. In fact, Blake says those exact words in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for the upcoming fifth season of Dynasty, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere event on Monday, Dec. 20 (8/7c). And came you blame the guy? As you may recall, the CW sudser wrapped its fourth season with Fallon getting shot by her evil, husband-stealing assistant at a major event for Blake’s campaign. And just to make fans sweat it out a little longer, Fallon is nowhere to...
TV SERIES
Soap Opera Digest

DAYS Star Engaged

Congratulations to Brandon Barash (Jake, DAYS), who is engaged to his girlfriend Isabelle Devoto. After faking an ankle injury, the actor got down on one knee and popped the question to Devoto, who said yes. “I wasn’t nothing more in this life than to be your husband,” he said. Barash was previously wed to Kirsten Storms (Maxie, GH); they have a daughter, Harper, 7, who was present for the proposal. Check out the video here!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Jackée Harry
fame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers For December 2021

December can be a fun month in the land of Days of Our Lives (DOOL)! From festive romantic encounters to holiday fun, fans may wonder what’s set to unfold in Salem over the next month? Xander will make a discovery, while Sami tries to escape. Plus, a beloved character will return! Learn about these storylines and others in the below DOOL spoilers for December 2021.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Greg Vaughan Returns to DAYS OF OUR LIVES!

Father Eric is desperately needed in Salem so it’s the perfect time for Greg Vaughan to return to DAYS OF OUR LIVES! And in the winter preview for the soap that recently leaked, Vaughn can be seen coming home to help save his mother’s soul! Unfortunately, no official air date for his first episode back has been announced yet, but it should be coming up soon!
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Days Of Our Lives#Pub
Popculture

Lisa Brown, 'Guiding Light' and 'As the World Turns' Actress, Dead at 67

Lisa Brown, a beloved soap opera star who appeared on both Guiding Light and As The World Turns, died on Nov. 24 after a brief illness. She was 67. The Kansas City, Missouri native was a three-time Daytime Emmy nominee and made her last appearances on Guiding Light in 2009, just before the long-running soap finished its run.
TV & VIDEOS
Soap Opera Digest

Real-Life Duo Splits

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who tied the knot on October 23, have quietly called it quits. The duo got engaged earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, then had a star-studded, “Till Death”-themed wedding that was attended by a host of their co-stars. They dated for five years prior to marrying.
RELATIONSHIPS
fame10.com

Soap Opera Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been an incredible year for daytime drama, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t pay tribute to the talents that uphold the long and winding legacy of soap operas. Sadly, we’ve lost more noteworthy actors and actresses than we can accommodate on this list, including Micki Grant, Christopher Pennock, Geoffrey Scott, Billie Hayes and Peter Mark Richman. Alas, we’ve collected the soap opera passings that deeply impacted Fame10 readers over the course of 2021.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Couple Reportedly Splits 8 Weeks After Getting Married

Soap opera stars Courtney Hope and Chad Duell recently broke up, just eight weeks after they held a lavish wedding in Malibu, California in September. The couple dated for five years before getting engaged on Valentine's Day. Hope, 32, stars as Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless, while Duell, 34, plays Michael Corinthos on General Hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
fame10.com

Soap Opera Characters Who Need To Be Written Off In 2022

In the worlds of The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B), Days Of Our Lives (DOOL), General Hospital (GH) and The Young and the Restless (Y&R), there are many popular characters who viewers adore, and of course there are others who viewers love to hate. Then there are the characters who fans simply despise and want gone from their screens forever. The following is a list of 12 soap opera characters who should be written off in 2022.
TV SERIES
WISH-TV

Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine

28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy