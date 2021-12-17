ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Omicron quickly becomes dominant variant in Florida county’s wastewater samples

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ejnxw_0dP7d3fq00

ORLANDO, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — Even though there have been no cases of clinical infection, the new omicron variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the Florida county that is home to the nation’s largest theme park resorts.

That’s based on wastewater samples. Officials said Wednesday that the omicron variant has quickly surpassed the delta variant in collections taken from wastewater sampling sites in Orange County.

“The omicron variant makes up 100% of the samples analyzed. Some mutations of delta and delta plus were also detected in small quantities,” the local utilities commission told Orlando Weekly in a statement.

Severe COVID-19 infections may reduce male fertility, study finds

Preliminary tests last week detected omicron and additional testing Monday confirmed the finding.

“The tests confirmed with certainty that omicron is rapidly becoming the prevalent variant found in all three of Orange County’s wastewater plants,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at a news conference Wednesday. “I will reiterate that the delta variant was still seen, but in smaller proportions.”

It’s a different story when it comes to people seeking treatment for COVID-19, though. Demings said that those being hospitalized primarily have been infected with the delta variant.

Meanwhile, the county’s positivity rate has improved, Demings said.

Antibodies from 2 Moderna doses may be less effective against omicron

“The 14-day rolling positivity rate continues to go in the right direction. As of today, the rate remains below 5%,” according to Demings. That number is nearly half of what it was last year.

Demings attributed the falling positivity rate to the vaccine rollout and urged people to get the shot if they haven’t yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Demings
WRIC - ABC 8News

COVID cases surge across US, prompting new concerns ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The number of COVID-19 cases across the country is rising ahead of the holidays, prompting new concerns about hospital capacity and the economy. Meanwhile, an appeals court has reinstated President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees won’t […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRIC - ABC 8News

Denial of asylum often depends on the region in which migrants live, report finds

Migrants seeking to claim asylum have a greater chance of succeeding if they live in certain parts of the country, according to a new study. Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University analyzed six years worth of immigration courts nationwide from 2016 to 2021 and found the asylum denial rate tended to be lower in immigration courts in New York, San Francisco, Baltimore, Chicago and Arlington, Virginia.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Wastewater#Fertility#Weather#Covid#Nexstar#Orlando Weekly#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy