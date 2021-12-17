Gutsy Play of the Week: The CSL Naughty & Nice List
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Putting something like this out in public is gutsy isn’t it? It’s time for the Gutsy Play of the Week and we’re about to give you our Charlotte sports-based naughty and nice lists direct from Santa himself.
Will and Grace are picking characters from around the QC, but we didn’t give former Panther and CSL regular Tre Boston a choice, he can only pick Panthers players.
|Naughty
|Nice
|Tre
|Panthers OL & Matt Rhule
|Burns, Reddick, Fitterer, Sir Purr
|Grace
|Dennis Daley & Matt Rhule
|Reddick & Miles Bridges
|Will
|Panthers OL & David Tepper for switching to turf
|James Borrego, Mitch Kupchak + Guy who made Panthers AR Panther
