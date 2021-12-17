Gutsy Play of the Week: The CSL Naughty & Nice List

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Putting something like this out in public is gutsy isn’t it? It’s time for the Gutsy Play of the Week and we’re about to give you our Charlotte sports-based naughty and nice lists direct from Santa himself.

Will and Grace are picking characters from around the QC, but we didn’t give former Panther and CSL regular Tre Boston a choice, he can only pick Panthers players.

Naughty Nice Tre Panthers OL & Matt Rhule Burns, Reddick, Fitterer, Sir Purr Grace Dennis Daley & Matt Rhule Reddick & Miles Bridges Will Panthers OL & David Tepper for switching to turf James Borrego, Mitch Kupchak + Guy who made Panthers AR Panther

More from CSL

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.