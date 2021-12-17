ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Gutsy Play of the Week: The CSL Naughty & Nice List

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGDf6_0dP7cqeJ00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Putting something like this out in public is gutsy isn’t it? It’s time for the Gutsy Play of the Week and we’re about to give you our Charlotte sports-based naughty and nice lists direct from Santa himself.

Will and Grace are picking characters from around the QC, but we didn’t give former Panther and CSL regular Tre Boston a choice, he can only pick Panthers players.

Naughty Nice
Tre Panthers OL & Matt Rhule Burns, Reddick, Fitterer, Sir Purr
Grace Dennis Daley & Matt Rhule Reddick & Miles Bridges
Will Panthers OL & David Tepper for switching to turf James Borrego, Mitch Kupchak + Guy who made Panthers AR Panther

More from CSL

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
James Borrego
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Terry Bradshaw Said On Sunday

Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is very much not a fan of one team’s situation at the quarterback position. The Carolina Panthers played both Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback during last week’s game. Head coach Matt Rhule plans on doing the same on Sunday. Bradshaw is...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Watch Live: Panthers vs. Bills (Sunday at 1 PM, Fox 46 Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback situation took another turn on Wednesday as Sam Darnold was back at practice earlier than expected after being designated to return from injured reserve. WATCH LIVE: Panthers vs. Bills (1 p.m., Sunday on Fox 46 Charlotte) Darnold went on injured reserve Nov. 10 with a shoulder injury. […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Csl#Qc#Panthers Ar#Csl Tre Boston#Panthers Qb#Fox 46 News
Fox 46 Charlotte

3X Pro Bowler Thomas Davis: Depth issues, recent defense hamper Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Former Panthers great and three-time Pro Bowler Thomas Davis joined Black & Blue Kickoff Live Sunday ahead of the Bills-Panthers contest. Thomas wants to see improvement from the offensive line, says Cam Newton’s return has definitely boosted morale and reminds fans Carolina has not yet been officially eliminated from […]
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jets’ trick play vs. Dolphins

At 3-10, the New York Jets don’t have anything to lose at this point in the season. So why not pull some tricks out and see what happens?. That seems to have been their mentality on Sunday when, facing 3rd and 15, the Jets drew up a hook-and-ladder-esque play that caught everyone off guard, including the Miami Dolphins. After Jamison Crowder catches the ball for a gain that would be short of the first down, he tosses it back to Braxton Berrios, who was waiting to receive the ball and then scamper forward for a huge gain to keep the drive alive.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Doug Pederson reportedly eyeing one NFL head coaching job

Doug Pederson has spent the past 11 months out of coaching, but as the former Eagles head coach and Super Bowl champ gears up for what he hopes will be another shot, it sounds like he already has his eyes on a possible opportunity. Less than a week after Urban...
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy