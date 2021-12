The Dallas Cowboys have a juggernaut defense in 2021. Who would’ve believed that statement at the beginning of the year?. For the third game in a row, all on the road, the Cowboys forced four turnovers to completely stymie their opponents. After taking down the New Orleans Saints and Washington Football Team, the New York Giants served as the defense’s targets this weekend as they forced backup quarterback Mike Glennon into three interceptions while forcing Saquon Barkley’s first lost fumble of his career. The result? A 21-6 victory that improved Dallas’ record on the season to 10-4.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO