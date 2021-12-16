ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he hasn't been playing his best ball but is '100% healthy'

By Jori Epstein, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott said he’d “be lying” if he claimed he hasn’t heard the noise.

The Cowboys quarterback knows his production has been down recently. His decision-making hasn’t resembled the offensive mastery he was praised for earlier this season; his touchdown-to-interception ratio far closer than he’d prefer. In December games, the Cowboys managed just 2-of-13 conversions on third downs vs. the Saints and 1-of-6 in the red zone against Washington.

After witnessing high-caliber offensive play from the Cowboys in September and October, fans wonder: Is Prescott healthy after his midseason calf injury and preseason throwing-shoulder ailment? What’s gone awry?

“I’m fully healthy,” he said Thursday after Cowboys practice. “100% healthy. Thank you, though. Thank you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4LFi_0dP7cA1900
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott breaks a tackle against Washington last week. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports

Which leads to the next question: Is Prescott in a slump?

“I don’t feel like necessarily I am,” he said. “I do realize I’m not playing my best ball, haven’t been playing it, have made some poor decisions you could say. That’s kind of part of it. I wouldn’t say it’s slump material, but I’m definitely not up to my standards or expectations.

“When you play at a high level, that’s what you create. So I’m glad people have the same expectations for my game as I do for myself.”

Those expectations are fueled by several factors, including Prescott’s production to start the season after returning from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle last season that required two surgeries. In the Cowboys’ first six games, Prescott posted a 115.0 quarterback rating while completing 73.1% of passes for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He missed one game with a strained calf (the Cowboys won at Minnesota with backup Cooper Rush) and has since posted an 82.8 rating. Prescott’s completion percentage is down 10 points to 63.2% and his ball security in the stretch has hovered at eight touchdowns to six interceptions.

So scrutiny has emerged that Prescott does not fully block out even if he can commit to disproving.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t heard it,” he said. “But I’ve been doubted my whole life, said I can’t do this or can’t do that so in a sense I’m kind of glad it’s actually come back. I’m glad that’s the way people feel and there’s a lot of that being said right now.

“(But) yeah, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t hear it.”

To be clear, Prescott believes slumps exist. Baseball players, golfers and football players can enter a rut they need to emerge from, he concedes. That admission is more than offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was willing to confirm Monday, when the former NFL quarterback responded to a question about slumps claiming he didn’t know what qualified as one.

OFFENSIVE ISSUES: OC Kellen Moore, Cowboys diagnose where offense has slumped

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has similarly asserted Prescott is healthy and not slumping, while owner Jerry Jones said it was “probably fair” to acknowledge Prescott’s downturn but reiterated his confidence that Prescott’s work ethic and mental makeup would fuel a rebound. Besides, ownership has said, a disjointed offense results from more than merely quarterback play.

“Everybody wants to point to Dak,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday from NFL owners meetings in North Texas. “Well, if you know offensive football, it’s more than one guy— it’s the group working as a whole. Sometimes it looks like a horrible throw, but maybe the receiver didn’t run the right route. Now, Dak’s never going to say that. He wears it all. He’s never going to point any fingers.

“If I were going to bet on anybody, it’s No. 4. Certainly the team believes in him 110% and is behind him and everything he stands for.”

As Jones intimated, Prescott stopped short Thursday of throwing any of his teammates under the bus. But he did say, “to be blunt,” communication was the No. 1 issue plaguing offensive chemistry in games. Prescott threw two interceptions in a 27-20 win at Washington last week, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Additional throws were nearly intercepted. Moore confirmed when asked about a specific play that a receiver lined up in the wrong position. The previous week, second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb acknowledged he ran his route incorrectly on a botched play.

Offensive line cohesion, running back health and Prescott’s footwork have each contributed to a less reliable offense. Prescott and his receivers worked after the Cowboys’ allotted practice time this week to further hammer timing on routes, including red-zone plays that did not materialize last week. Teammates gathered for film sessions, aiming to further unpack what each was saying on plays. The 9-4 Cowboys seek both to beat the 4-9 Giants this week and chase deeper playoff goals that will require them to fire on offensive cylinders.

“It’s the right time for us to turn it on,” Prescott said. “... We'd much rather be going through what we’re going through in this time that we did than two weeks from now.

“Now that we’ve addressed it, we’ve held ourselves accountable for it, we can move forward and peak at the right time heading into the playoffs.”

The Cowboys travel to New York this week with the league’s No. 2 offense, thanks in no small part to their early year success. They’ve scored 29.2 points per game (defensive touchdowns in each of the last two games have contributed) and compiled 409.1 yards per game. The Giants' defense has allowed 368.7 yards (seventh worst) and 23.8 points per game (12th worst), the Cowboys facing a similarly struggling Washington defense again the following week.

But before NFC powerhouse Arizona arrives in January, the Cowboys know they need to play complementary football. No longer can they settle for one dominant phase after the offense starred early this year, the defense of late, including consecutive four-takeaway games the last two weeks. Offense and defense have each showcased significant potential. They now aspire to perform in concert.

The Cowboys believe settling their challenges comes down less to discerning what blame rests on Prescott vs. his receivers, what stems f suspect playcalling or poor line protection. Sure, receiver Amari Cooper said, quarterbacks tend to receive the most praise and criticism. But the operational challenges are multifaceted.

Prescott said he retains “supreme confidence” in himself and his teammates.

“We’ve got confidence in ourselves,” he said. “No disrespect to any opponent that we play, (but) we have these expectations and standards for ourselves regardless of who we’re playing. Whether it’s a division game against the Giants, a team that we’re familiar with, or it be somebody else out of conference, this is the game that, yeah, we’ve got to get things rolling regardless.

“Just because of the time of the season it is, what we’ve done but more importantly where we’re trying to go. It’s now.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Jori Epstein on Twitter @JoriEpstein .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cowboys' Dak Prescott says he hasn't been playing his best ball but is '100% healthy'

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Cowboys: Why the Giants really signed Jaylon Smith, revealed

The New York Giants needed a new linebacker, so they went out and snagged an available linebacker who used to play for the Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Smith. It never hurts to add some depth and find a way to troll a key rival in the process. That’s exactly what the New York Giants did when they went out and added Jaylon Smith, a talented linebacker with some solid potential.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Surprised By Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson weighed in on Dak Prescott earlier this week. Prescott had been playing at an MVP level for the first two months of the season, though his play has fallen off in recent weeks. Can the Cowboys still win a Super...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones latest comment will make Cowboys fans excited

The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL 2021 playoff picture: Updated standings, wild card race, Cowboys vs. Saints among projected matchups

The home stretch of the 2021 NFL season is here, as we are nearly through 15 weeks after Sunday night's NFC South stunner, in which the Saints shut out Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. You know what that means: the playoff picture is really taking shape. And both conferences are chock-full of some feisty battles for the 14 combined postseason spots. From the crowded competition in the NFC West to the increasingly muddy race in the AFC North, there are lots of scenarios on the table as we venture deeper into December and through the holiday season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Mike McCarthy addresses Ezekiel Elliott’s injury status after Cowboys’ win over Giants

It looks like Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is making significant strides in his full recovery from knee injury. Elliott has been bothered with a lingering issue in his right knee for weeks now, but based on his performance in Week 15 against the New York Giants on Sunday, he is progressing nicely to being 100 percent. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hinted as much, adding that using a knee brace has helped his veteran rusher.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Nick Saban
Yardbarker

Ezekiel Elliott, La’el Collins fined for incident with Washington

A pair of Dallas Cowboys players will pay the price for defending quarterback Dak Prescott last Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Running back Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman La’el Collins were both fined $10,300 for their actions in a scrum following a hit on Prescott, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys Dak Prescott#Usa Today Sports#Cowboys Qb Dak Prescott
Dallas Sports Focus

Two DTs To Miss NYG Game Due To COVID Protocols

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were mostly clear from COVID-19 all week long until Saturday. That's when they found out a pair of defensive tackles were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play against the Giants on Sunday. The Cowboys will be without both Osa Odighizuwa and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys move into 2nd place in NFC race despite not clinching playoffs

The bad news is that the help Dallas needed to clinch their first playoff berth since 2018 didn’t happen. Following their 21-6 victory over the New York Giants for their third win in a row, the Cowboys needed a bit of help in order to secure their ticket to the dance. That didn’t happen, but the good news, and really the only news that matters, is that the Cowboys moved up two rungs on the NFC seeding ladder with just three weeks to go.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

321K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy