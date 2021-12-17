ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, IL

Extra Effort: Volunteering In Eureka, Coach Dan Stitzel

By Kurt Pegler
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mhp84_0dP7azWQ00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — When COVID-19 chased people away from gyms, Dan Stitzel still found a way to give some private baseball lessons.

He held them in garages.

“If (players) have the facility right outside their house, in their garage, they don’t have to go to a private facility,” Stitzel said. “(Practice) is going to get done more often.”

Stitzel doesn’t take any money for his lessons. Instead, he asks for donations to the baseball team at Eureka College, where he serves as a volunteer coach.

“In Division III we are always trying to fundraise,” said Stitzel. “This is a chance to make a connection with the public and our program. Who knows? You might get a future player out of it.”

‘Volunteer’ might be Stitzel’s middle name. When he came on the Eureka baseball staff four years ago, he asked the players to join him in volunteering at the Special Olympics state bowling tournament.

And they’ve done it every year since.

“I was brought up to appreciate what you have,” said Stitzel, who will retire from Caterpillar at the end of the month. “There’s a very small percentage of them who will be professionals in their sport. But they can be professionals in volunteering and looking for other opportunities.”

Eureka head baseball coach Jerry Rashid calls Stitzel an inspiration.

“He’s one of those guy, very service-minded. He volunteers,” Rashid said. “The things that you wouldn’t find time to do in your own life, he finds time to do it.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 18, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora, Peoria Christian, East Peoria, Dee-Mack and Notre Dame are among the winners in boys high school basketball Saturday night. Enjoy the highlights! El Paso-Gridley 48, Metamora 65 Peoria Christian 50, Teutopolis 45 Eureka 47, East Peoria 52 Dee-Mack 46, Prairie Central 45 Notre Dame 48, IVC 20
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Hoops Roundup: Illinois, Bradley, ISU Pick Up Victories

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State were all winners at home in college basketball games Saturday afternoon. Illinois knocked off St. Francis of Pennsylvania 106-48 behind a record setting 18 three pointers. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Illini now have a 8-3 record this year. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

College Signings for Dec. 15, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WUZZ) — Area high school athletes made their college commitments official at signing ceremonies on Wednesday. Normal West senior Max Ziebarth signed with Illinois State football. .And two area seniors signed to compete at Olivet Nazarene University: Dunlap’s Lizzie Howard (golf) and Metamora’s Brooklyn Marshall (basketball).
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Basketball Recap for Dec. 16, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ellie Cahill scored 322 points to lead Eureka to a 51-42 girls basketball win over Farmington in a game played at Eureka College on Thursday night. Normal Community, Fieldcrest, Lexington and Princeville were also among the girls basketball winners. Peoria Christian improved to 7-0 in boys basketball with a 76-48 win […]
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Eureka, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Society
City
Eureka, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Richwood Star Golfer is Diving Into the Swim Team Record Books

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He’s been a competitive diver less than four years but senior Jack Hammerton is breaking school records. The Richwoods High School pool record he broke earlier this month was 41 years old. His diving career started in his backyard, but not in a pool. “I have a trampoline in my backyard, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Brimfield Honors Former Students, Wins Basketball Game Wednesday

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Brimfield made some noise Wednesday night. In its first basketball game since the death of a senior Jacob Look, Brimfield beat Stark County, 51-25. But the Indians made noise before the opening tip. Instead of holding a moment of silence, Brimfield held a “moment of loud,” to honor Look and another […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 10, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria Manual and Peoria High School won big 12 basketball games Friday. The Rams went on the road and beat Urbana, 74-47, while the Lions went across town and beat Richwoods, 63-34. Centennial handed Normal Community its first loss of the season, 61-59. Metamora, Morton, and Washington won Mid-Illini boys games. […]
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Eureka College#Baseball Coach#Special Olympics#Caterpillar#Nexstar Media Inc#Ciproud Com
WMBD/WYZZ

Boys Basketball Roundup for Dec. 11, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame, Morton, Metamora and Pekin are among the winners in boys basketball in central Illinois Saturday night. The highlights are available in the video above. Enjoy! Notre Dame 60, Manual 46 Morton 56, Washington 55 (OT) Metamora 58, Dunlap 43 Pekin 45, Canton 43
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Clancy’s Cleanup says book now for 2022 services

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Clancy’s Cleanup said its focus is fair prices, a satisfied customer on every job, and ending the day with […]
WASHINGTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Discover Peoria highlights holiday opportunities for the family

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Discover Peoria is offering family-friendly events from around the area to share in the festive spirit. East Peoria Festival of Lights The drive-through display opened Thanksgiving night and will be open every night through Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. Learn more about Folepi’s Winter Wonderland drive-through display. […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Extra Effort: Wes Hunt More Than an Athlete at Peoria Christian

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — He is probably best known as a two-sports athlete at Peoria Christian School. Wes Hunt, a basketball and baseball standout, has his Chargers hoops team inside the Class 1A state rankings despite major roster changes from last year. “We worked super hard during the offseason and I’d probably say working together […]
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBD/WYZZ

Adult Morton Madrigal group searching for new additions

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — For many in Central Illinois, an experience with a Madrigal singing group begins in high school or college. From high school dinners to shows, the musical group sings songs primarily from the Renaissance era in the 1600s. Taking that passion past high school is the Morton Community Madrigal Ensemble. The group […]
MORTON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Dandrell Scott: ISU graduate chasing his dreams in the acting industry

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois State University graduate is living his childhood dream. Actor Dandrell Scott, born and raised in Harvey, Illinois, is making waves in the acting, rapping, and voiceover world. You might’ve heard of Scott before, literally. He’s the voice of Wendy’s breakfast menu. “If you hear the Wendy’s commercials on your […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players, PAPAS present Holiday Special

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Players Theatre produces quality theatrical entertainment, provides a creative outlet for local talent, and creates hands-on learning experiences […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Chiefs Not Impacted By MLB Labor Dispute

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — No matter what happens with the disputer between Major League Baseball and its players, the Peoria Chiefs are expecting to play a full season in 2022. “A lot of people have asked that question, ‘Hey, what does it mean for you guys?’ Nothing. We are business as usual, we’re playing,” said […]
MLB
WMBD/WYZZ

How local bakeries are handling a national cream cheese shortage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Supply chain struggles are creating a shortage of an important ingredient used in holiday desserts. Businesses across the country are having a hard time getting their hands on cream cheese. For businesses like Triple Dipple’s in Chillicothe, cream cheese is at the heart of many of their recipes. “Cream cheese is […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Brimfield’s Top-Ranked Girls Basketball Team a Family Affair

BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They are two reasons why Brimfield is having a great basketball season. Seniors Ella Lune and Elynn Peterson not only start for unbeaten Brimfield, they’re cousins. “I’ll walk over to her house and if she’s not there I’ll talk to her parents,” said Peterson. “We’re always talking or texting, Face-timing each […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local second-grade student serves as Peoria Police Chief for a day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Friday, a local second-grader shared the role of Peoria’s top cop. St. Thomas Catholic School student Donald Genzel was chosen as chief for the day. The honor was earned during an auction through the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum. Genzel was sworn in and given the opportunity to tour the Peoria Police […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

340
Followers
279
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy