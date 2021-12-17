ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in fatal southeast Vegas shooting arrested

By KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
Law enforcement officers have apprehended a man suspected of fatally shooting his father in southeast Las Vegas this week.

30-year-old Justin Gaines was found and taken into custody near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Police search for homicide suspect after man found dead at southeast Las Vegas home

Gaines' father, a man in his 60s who had not been publicly identified as of this report, was found dead in Gaines' home on Wednesday evening. Police were told Gaines had called his family in a state of emotional distress, and his father flew out from northern California to be with him.

Gaines' mother and brother grew concerned after they didn't hear from the father, and flew out themselves on Wednesday to investigate. According to police, they discovered the body upon arrival at Gaines' house in the 5000 block of Sagelyn Street and called 911.

"Through the course of this investigation, detectives determined that Gaines had shot his father and fled Las Vegas," LVMPD officials stated.

Gaines will be extradited back to Las Vegas, where he will face open murder charges, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

