Martinsville, IN

Silver Alert for Martinsville woman cancelled

By Lance Gideon, The Reporter Times
 8 days ago

Update: This silver alert was cancelled according to an alert sent out about 6:45 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

Original post: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a Martinsville woman  at the center of a statewide silver alert.

Brooke Ruys, 18, is listed as 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weights 160 pounds.

She has brown hair and green eyes.

Ruys was last seen wearing a jean jacket, white t-shirt and blue jeans.

According to the silver alert, Ruys was last seen at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in Martinsville.

“She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” the alert says. “If you have any information on Brooke Ruys, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 765-342-5544 or 911.”

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Silver Alert for Martinsville woman cancelled

