PRJUSD Investigates Report of Weapon Conversation on Campus

The investigation concluded the talk of weapons was a misinterpreted conversation between students

PASO ROBLES – On the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 15 a student at Lewis Middle School reported to school staff they overheard another student mention a weapon.

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and Paso Robles Police Department began investigating the report immediately. The alleged mention of weapons was a misinterpreted conversation between students talking about a video game.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Paso Robles Schools Facebook page released the following statement:

Parents and Guardians:

Yesterday afternoon a student at Lewis Middle overheard another student mention a weapon. The student reported what they heard to school staff. PRJUSD staff and Paso Robles Police Department immediately began an investigation. At no time was there a report of a threat to other students or the school site. The investigation has been concluded. We have thoroughly followed up with all students and parents involved with this incident and emphasized that talking about weapons at school is inappropriate and contributes to an unsafe and stressful feeling at school.

Although this comment was in reference to a video game, please make sure your child refrains from conversations regarding weapons or threats that can be misinterpreted. We applaud the student who came forward, as students are encouraged to say something when they hear or see something that could impact our school safety. We also want to thank PRPD for its partnership and dedication to keeping our community safe.

-Paso Schools