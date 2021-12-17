Passenger of stolen car in deadly police shooting at McDonald’s arrested, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was in a stolen car when a woman was shot and killed by Memphis Police has been arrested, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said that 24-year-old Timothy Morgan was arrested in connection to the incident.

Timothy Morgan Mug Timothy Morgan, 24, has been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Memphis police said they located a stolen 2014 Ford Fusion in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on South Third St.

When police approached the car, the woman driving that car, 25-year-old Kayla Lucas, sped up and attempted to ram into an MPD squad car, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

SOUTH 3RD ST OIS This is the scene where a woman was shot and killed by Memphis Police after she tried to ram officers squad cars during a carjacking investigation, according to Memphis Police. (WHBQ)

The TBI said that’s when a Memphis Police officer opened fire, hitting and killing Lucas.

MPD said that Morgan was the passenger in that car, was arrested and admitted to being in the Ford Fusion.

That Ford Fusion had been reported stolen out of Olive Branch, MS, according to a police affidavit.

Morgan has been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

