ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Passenger of stolen car in deadly police shooting at McDonald’s arrested, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was in a stolen car when a woman was shot and killed by Memphis Police has been arrested, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said that 24-year-old Timothy Morgan was arrested in connection to the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7wVw_0dP7Yo3P00
Timothy Morgan Mug Timothy Morgan, 24, has been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Memphis police said they located a stolen 2014 Ford Fusion in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on South Third St.

When police approached the car, the woman driving that car, 25-year-old Kayla Lucas, sped up and attempted to ram into an MPD squad car, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yo22K_0dP7Yo3P00
SOUTH 3RD ST OIS This is the scene where a woman was shot and killed by Memphis Police after she tried to ram officers squad cars during a carjacking investigation, according to Memphis Police. (WHBQ)

The TBI said that’s when a Memphis Police officer opened fire, hitting and killing Lucas.

MPD said that Morgan was the passenger in that car, was arrested and admitted to being in the Ford Fusion.

That Ford Fusion had been reported stolen out of Olive Branch, MS, according to a police affidavit.

Morgan has been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

F*CK YOUR FEELINGS
3d ago

Sounds like the officer overreacted.Didnt sound like he was in any danger.Quick to shoot instead of handling the situation like a real man.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Semi crashes into local taco shop, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A semi-truck has crashed into a local taco shop overnight. According to Memphis Police, the semi crashed into the Memphis Taco Shop at E. Shelby Drive and S. Mendenhall just about 4 a.m. Monday. One other car are involved. One person was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot just north of the airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition. Officers were called to a shooting at the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Dwight Road before noon on Monday. A man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mcdonald, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Memphis Police#Police Shooting#Stolen Car#Ford Fusion#Tbi#Olive Branch#Ms#Cox Media Group
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Jury begins deliberating cop's case in Daunte Wright death

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a "blunder of epic proportions" and did not have "a license to kill," a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Is inmate deaths on the rise at 201 Poplar?

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — We are digging into the inmate deaths at the jail at 201 Poplar. At least three people have died in recent weeks. Calls to hold the Sheriff accountable is reaching a deafening pitch, even as the county commission is expected to vote to raise the pay of the Sheriff starting next year.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy