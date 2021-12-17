Canadian visitor, 50, with leg injury airlifted off Koko Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old female was rescued after she got lost while hiking on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in inclement weather. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported they received her 911 call at 4:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. She was hiking the trail in Nuuanu alone when she found herself on the side of the Pali and was not able to find her way back.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO