ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Canadian visitor, 50, with leg injury airlifted off Koko Crater Trail

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNn80_0dP7YETN00

A visitor from Canada was airlifted off the Koko Crater Trail by HFD after he apparently hurt his right leg causing him to become pale and breathe rapidly.

Comments / 2

Related
KHON2

HFD rescues injured hiker at Lanikai Pillbox Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued an injured hiker on Sunday, at Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua, around 6:24 p.m. The department received an emergency call around 5:32 p.m. and Honolulu firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:41 p.m. HFD found the 45-year-old female hiker with an ankle injury at 5:53 p.m. […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Briton still held after deadly ship collision off Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish prosecutors said Wednesday that a Croatian national had been released because the suspicion against him of being drunk on the British freighter that collided with a Danish freighter off southern Sweden had “weakened” but he remains a suspect. A British citizen was still detained.
ACCIDENTS
mauinow.com

53-Year-Old Visitor Dies in Waters off Kā‘anapali, Maui

A 53-year-old male visitor was pulled unresponsive from waters off Kāʻanapali in West Maui on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2021. Maui Fire Department crews responded to the beach area fronting 104 Kāʻanapali Shores Place for a report of a possible drowning. The incident was reported at around 3:35 p.m.
LAHAINA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Koko Crater#Accident#Hfd
KHON2

Female gets lost after hiking alone on Lulumahu Falls Trail; located on side of Pali

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 40-year-old female was rescued after she got lost while hiking on the Lulumahu Falls Trail in inclement weather. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported they received her 911 call at 4:59 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. She was hiking the trail in Nuuanu alone when she found herself on the side of the Pali and was not able to find her way back.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
KHON2

Honolulu EMS: Woman found unresponsive in water at Kailua Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu EMS, a woman who is approximately 60-years-old is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in the water at Kailua Beach. The incident happened at around 10:48 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. EMS reported life-saving treatment and cardiac life support protocols were applied...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Moped rider dies in crash on Kamehameha Highway on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A moped rider is dead after he got into an accident on Kamehameha Highway on Oahu. It happened just before 8:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on Kamehameha Highway eastbound just west of Salt Lake Boulevard. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Data shows repairs to Koko Crater trail significantly reduced emergency rescue calls

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization that helps maintain the popular Koko Crater trail said recent repairs to the stairs has cut emergency rescue calls by over half. The Kokonut Coalition — the organization that spearheaded the improvements — said the repairs were implemented to ensure the safety of those that take on the challenging hike.
HONOLULU, HI
Daily Mail

FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico. The agency has not revealed the identity of the woman, who is presumed dead, but it sent an evidence response team to the cruise ship when it returned to Long Beach on Sunday.
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

KHON2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy