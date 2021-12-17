'Unsolved LA: The Disappearance of Mitrice Richardson' examines 2009 unsolved mystery

Mitrice Richardson vanished into the night on Sept. 17, 2009.

The 24-year-old Cal State Fullerton graduate was released from jail at the Malibu-Lost Hills sheriff's station around midnight, with nothing but the clothes on her back. She had no money, no purse, no cell phone and no car. No way to get home.

Mitrice's skeletal and partially mummified remains were found 11 months later in a remote area known as Dark Canyon, about six and a half miles from the patrol station. She was naked -- her belt, bra and jeans scattered hundreds of feet down the ravine. Her skull and spinal cord were detached from the rest of her remains.

To this day, Mitrice's death remains a mystery. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Department classified her cause of death as "undetermined." The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the case remains "open," but without any new leads, there's nowhere to go.

Join us at 10pm Monday on ABC7 for a deep dive into this unsolved case. ABC7's Veronica Miracle retraces Mitrice's steps, uncovers new video footage and hears from loved ones about how Mitrice was treated by law enforcement in the midst of a mental health crisis.