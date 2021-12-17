Honors continue for Drake Neuberger

MARIETTA — Drake Neubeger, a senior who just completed his football career at Marietta College, was named to the AFCA Div. lll Coaches' All-America second team.

The 2018 Norwalk High School graduate earlier was named co-defensive lineman of the year in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

His accomplishments this year include:

• Earned fourth varsity letter after playing in and starting all 10 games

• D3football.com Team of the Week (Sept. 28)

• OAC Defensive Player of the Week (Sept 27).

• Second in NCAA Division III and led the OAC in sacks

• Set Marietta single season record with 14.0 sacks

• Had 32 solo tackles and 37 assisted tackles for 69 total tackles

• Recorded 20.5 tackles for a loss including 14.0 quarterback sacks

• Recorded 2 blocked kicks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 pass break ups and 5 quarterback hurries

He is the son Elizabeth Smith and Andrew Neuberger. He is majoring in land and energy management.