C Rodney Hudson lands on COVID list

The NFL is dealing with a massive outbreak of COVID-19 around the entire league. Up until Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals were unaffected.

That changed on Thursday, as center Rodney Hudson was placed on the COVID reserve.

He is unlikely to be able to play this weekend against the Detroit Lions.

The league announced Thursday there are protocol changes within facilities to try and curb the spread of the virus and that they have adjusted return-to-practice requirements.

Previously, two negative tests for vaccinated players were required. That probably will be reduced to one.

In any case, it is a problem for the league right now. Luckily for the Cardinals, they have been largely unaffected. Hopefully that continues to be the case in the next couple of days and that there aren’t more positive tests leading up to Sunday’s game.

