Madison Square Garden, Radio City, more venues now require vax proof for ages 5 to 11

By Brian Brant
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — MSG Entertainment announced Thursday that it will start checking for proof of vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 in order to gain entry into their famed venues, effective immediately.

MSG said the update, which will require children ages 5 to 11 to receive at least one vaccine dose to enter, will follow New York City's latest COVID-19 vaccination mandate under the de Blasio administration and comes amid rising fears over the surging omicron variant and new measures to curb it .

The venues affected by the new policy include: Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre.

MSG Entertainment also announced that starting Friday, Radio City Music Hall will host a mobile site to help exclusively vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

"[We] are pleased, starting tomorrow, that we will be able to partner with the City to provide a mobile vaccination unit for children ages 5 to 11 to help to make meeting the City's child vaccination mandate easier," said Rich Constable, Executive VP, Global Head of Government Affairs and Social Impact.

