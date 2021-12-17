All 15 properties sold in recent auction

NORWALK — The recent Huron County auditor sale of forfeited land was a success.

“I’m very pleased,” Auditor Roland Tkach said. “The deeds will be in the new owners’ hands within 30 days and those properties are back on the tax rolls as of the date of the sale.”

A total of 15 properties were sold at the Dec. 3 sale, which took place at the county administration building in Norwalk.

There were 38 registered bidders.

“The administration building worked really well,” Tkach said. “There was plenty of parking and a large room where everyone had enough space. I thought everyone was very courteous.”

This marked his seventh auditor’s sale.

“We’ve sold 64 out of 64 properties in those seven sales,” Tkach said.

The 15 properties in this most-recent sale produced a total of $98,668.

“People were ready to buy,” Tkach said. “The sale went very smoothly and we were out of there in an hour and a half.”

Tkach said this sale cleared out the forfeited land available for purchase.

“The entire inventory is sold out,” he said. “There are no others at this time.”

"The auditor, treasurer, clerk of courts, prosecutor and sheriff’s offices each put much work into making the successful sale happen."

The following is a list of properties sold Dec. 3.

4624 Egypt Road, Norwich Township.

615 Fink St., Willard City.

4330 Pleasant St., Richmond Township.

Broad Street, Richmond Township.

33 Main St., Greenwich Village.

209 N. Main St., Willard City.

2657 North St., New Haven Township.

11 Westwind Drive, Norwalk City.

108 Spring St., Willard City.

183 Maple St., Plymouth Village.

119 Dale St., Willard City.

4270 Pleasant St., Richmond Township.

187 Williams St., New London Village.

225 to 225 ½ Central Ave., Willard City.

Peru Center Road, Greenfield Township.

Townline Road 162, Wakeman Township.