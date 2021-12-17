ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Janice Min Loses First Hire at Ankler Newsletter to Rolling Stone (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elizabeth Wagmeister
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
Janice Min ’s first hire in her new role as editor in chief of the Ankler newsletter will not be joining the Hollywood news startup and is headed to Rolling Stone , Variety has learned.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that Min — the editor who led the Hollywood Reporter into revived visibility but big financial losses as a glossy magazine — is moving to The Ankler, a Substack newsletter launched in 2017 by entertainment journalist Richard Rushfield. She will be a co-owner and also serve as CEO of the newly formed Ankler Media.

Min told the New York Times and said in a tweet that Tatiana Siegel , executive film editor of the Hollywood Reporter, would be joining Ankler. But Variety has confirmed that Siegel instead has plans to join Rolling Stone as a Senior Reporter. (Both Rolling Stone and THR are also owned by Variety parent company PMC.)

Variety also hears that Siegel is in discussions with Min to do a podcast for the Ankler in addition to her job at Rolling Stone.

In a statement, Min asserted that Siegel was still on track to work for Ankler, despite the impending Rolling Stone job.

“Tatiana has accepted an offer to work for The Ankler. We understand Jay Penske is working hard to keep her in the company,” Min said in a statement.

Rushfield and Siegel did not immediately respond to Variety ‘s requests for comment.

On Twitter, Min called Siegel “a reporting superstar,” applauding her “two seismic abuse stories” that led to the downfall of Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara in 2018 and producer Scott Rudin last April.

The Ankler, which bills itself as “the newsletter Hollywood loves to hate and hates to love” will remain on Substack in its new phase, which will include podcasts and events, according to the Times, which said Min has been in conversations with Rushfield for 18 months. With Min joining, Rushfield will segue to editorial director and chief columnist.

Since leaving THR in 2017, Min has moved through a series of short-lived positions. She spent seven months as a consultant for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, one year as a news executive at the now-defunct Quibi and 11 months as a contributing editor at Time, where she penned three stories for the weekly newsmagazine.

Siegel is set to begin her new role at Rolling Stone in January.

(Pictured: Janice Min)

Variety

‘Ramy’ Writer Azam Mahmood Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, actor and stand-up comedian Azam Mahmood has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. The London-based Mahmood is currently a story editor on Peacock’s “Queer As Folk” reboot.  He was most recently a writer on the forthcoming season of A24 and Hulu’s award-winning series “Ramy.” As a writer, his work often centers on his experience being a queer Muslim as well as an immigrant in London. Debuting in 2019, “Ramy” follows Muslim American Ramy Hassan who is caught between his Egyptian upbringing and his American contemporaries in his hometown of New Jersey. The show has been acclaimed for its nuanced...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Apple TV Plus Orders First Russian-Language Original ‘Container,’ Starring ‘The Bourne Supremacy’s’ Oksana Akinshina (EXCLUSIVE)

Apple TV Plus has ordered its first Russian-language original series, “Container,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The series, which comes via a co-production deal with subscription-based streaming service START, is a thriller starring “The Bourne Supremacy’s” Oksana Akinshina alongside Russian screen stars Filipp Yankovskiy (“The Three Musketeers”), Marusya Fomina (“Gold Diggers”) and Artem Bystrov (“Earthquake”). Described as “bold” and “unflinching,” the series sees Akinshina play Sasha, a surrogate mother hiding a dangerous secret who reluctantly finds herself ensconced in the luxurious home of the rich family whose baby she is gestating. As Sasha navigates the privilege and politics of the super-rich, both her...
BUSINESS
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
MUSIC
mediapost.com

Entertainment Trade 'The Ankler' Teams With Janice Min On Expansion Plans

Janice Min, the high-profile magazine-industry editor and executive who helmed US Weekly and later the Hollywood Reporter and Billboard, is teaming with the founder of the buzzy entertainment-industry newsletter The Ankler to build out a larger media business. Min served as editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, leading a revamp...
BUSINESS
Person
Janice Min
Person
Scott Rudin
Laredo Morning Times

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Writer and Actor Ashley Nicole Black Seals Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Ashley Nicole Black, the Emmy-winning writer, actor and producer who has worked on multiple talk and sketch series, has sealed an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio announced on Tuesday. Black will create and produce original programming for all platforms, including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Malloy Joins Amazon Studios’ Movies Team

Amazon Studios has tapped Jennifer Malloy to join the streamer’s movies team as head of story. Malloy joins Amazon from Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co, where she served as senior vp development and production. Prior to that, she was at The Weinstein Co. as senior vp production and acquisitions, working on titles like The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Paramount Network limited series Waco. In her new post, Malloy will be involved in the development of Amazon’s feature film slate. The streamer’s recent original feature film titles include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz feature Being the Ricardos.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside’ Vinyl is Finally Here

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We’re no longer locked inside like during the early stages of the pandemic, but we can still enjoy some of the best (and most hilarious) songs that kept us company during quarantine. After much anticipation, the vinyl version of Bo Burnham’s genius soundtrack to his comedy special “Inside” is finally out in the world. “Inside (The Songs)” was released on CD and vinyl today. While...
MUSIC
Variety

Walk Like a Duck Entertainment Buys Life Rights of John Fairfax, Who Crossed Oceans in Rowboat (EXCLUSIVE)

Walk Like a Duck Entertainment has acquired the life rights to the story of John Fairfax, an adventurer who crossed both the Atlantic and the Pacific in a rowboat. The company plans to make a film about Fairfax and believes his extraordinary exploits have the making of gripping cinema. Fairfax crossed the Atlantic, becoming the first solo oarsman in recorded history to cross any ocean, and reached the shores of Hollywood, Fla., the day before Apollo 11 landed on the moon. His crossing was seen as so momentous that the astronauts sent back a message to Earth offering him their congratulations....
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Alamo Drafthouse Hires Michael Kustermann as Chief Experience Officer (Exclusive)

Alamo Drafthouse, the quirky Texas-based movie theater chain, has appointed Michael Kustermann as chief experience officer. In his new role, Kustermann will lead Alamo Drafthouse’s experience team, which includes marketing, digital and guest experience. “We’re so excited to bring Michael on board to our growing team,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

How to Dress For a Movie Premiere Theme, as Taught by Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith

Want to see the picture-perfect definition of understanding the (fashion) assignment? Look no further than Jaden and Jada Pinkett Smith at The Matrix Resurrections premiere. While attending a screening in San Francisco on Saturday, the mother-son duo walked the green carpet dressed to the nines in outfits that were very on-theme for the sci-fi film, which stars Jada as Niobe. Styled by Georgia Medley, Jada wore a red strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a voluminous train and matching stockings, seemingly as a nod to the famous red pill vs. blue pill decision featured in The Matrix franchise. She accessorized with Swarovski jewelry and red lace-up Flor de Maria heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Times

Who Attacked Drakeo the Ruler? Rapper Stabbed in the Neck at 'Once Upon A Time In LA' Concert

Once Upon A Time In Los Angels music festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park turned violent after rapper Dakeo the Ruler was reportedly stabbed in the neck. The unfortunate event led the organizers to cancel the show. The rapper was attacked in the area behind the stage around 9 pm on Saturday. The rapper was rushed to hospital in critical condition, PEOPLE reporter Tomas Mier informed in a tweet.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Drakeo The Ruler: 5 Things About The Rapper Dead At 28

Drakeo The Ruler, a rapper famous on the California hip hop scene, died at the age of 28 after being stabbed in a fight near a concert in Los Angeles. Drakeo The Ruler has tragically died at the age of 28 after being stabbed during an altercation near the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on December 18. The rapper, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, had reportedly performed at the “Once Upon a Time in L.A.” concert, where Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also scheduled to appear. After paramedics responded to reports of a stabbing around 8:40pm, according to the Los Angeles Times, Drakeo was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

