ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda, CA

‘At my wits’ end’: California toy store repeatedly hit by thieves

By Marni Hughes, Aleksandra Bush, Katie Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07qeLC_0dP7S0zC00

ALAMEDA, Calif. ( NewsNation Now ) — A California toy store owner says she is “at my wits’ end” after thieves and robbers have targeted her store multiple times, forcing her to pay tens of thousands of dollars for added security.

“We almost went under,” Helen Dean, the owner of Toy Safari in Alameda, told NewsNation. “In fact, each of the attacks … we’ve had to assess and evaluate and come to a decision and I don’t think I could take much more.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Toy Safari has been hit three times, with Legos and Pokemon cards the primary target.

“I think that toy stores are notoriously accessible and easygoing and friendly and therefore vulnerable,” Dean said.

NewsNation has been highlighting recent retail theft problems ahead of the holidays. National retail groups last month estimated the annual losses to be in the tens of billions of dollars. Some states’ attorneys general are supporting a congressional bill that would require more prevention efforts by large online marketplaces, where experts say many of the stolen goods are fenced .

Police say smash-and-grab robberies organized with Snapchat, other apps: report

“We’re doing everything that’s been recommended to us,” Dean said. “We’ve changed our glass to laminated glass at really high expense, and we put in over 20 cameras in the store. And we have alarms on all of our glass now and our doors.”

So far, the alarm system has not been bypassed. Dean hopes it stays that way.

Retailers respond to increased smash-and-grab robberies

“I get a lot of support from the community,” Dean said. “We have very loyal customers who have been coming in and that’s really what keeps us going.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Trooper Minute: Operation Safe Holiday

(WHTM) — The holidays are here once again and as we father this year with friends and family, it is important for all to do their part and celebrate in a responsible manner. The Pennsylvania State Police has a reminder for drivers during the holiday season. As traffic continues to increase over the next few […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Don’t Waste Your Money: Puppy for Christmas… or is it a scam?

(WHTM) — Many of us would love a new puppy for Christmas, but beware of puppy scams that seem to be everywhere stealing money and breaking hearts. Kerri McIntosh is a dog person who couldn’t help but fall in love when she found a Doberman puppy for sale in a Facebook dog lovers group. “She […]
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Alameda, CA
Alameda, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
abc27 News

Fire damages six homes in three-alarm fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a three-alarm fire at the 1330 block of South 13th Street in Harrisburg on Sunday, Dec. 19. The homeowner, Dustin Najdek, was the only person home at the time of the fire. His wife was at work, and his stepson was at a friend’s […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toy Store#Newsnation#Legos#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Feed a Local Family: 2021 holiday campaign donations total

(WHTM) — The Feed a Local Family 2021 holiday campaign has come to a close and abc27 can report that a total of $40,000 in donations were collected during its run. The money raised equated to approximately 240,000 meals for local families and it was made possible thanks to this year’s sponsors which included Weis […]
ORRSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pokemon
abc27 News

Midstate Red Cross volunteers help Kentucky storm victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The need for help continues after a tornado raced through Kentucky and other southern states, and the Red Cross is providing assistance. Nearly 500 Red Cross disaster workers are in the region providing food, shelter, clothing, and comfort kits to victims of the deadly tornado that destroyed homes and businesses in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

ICYMI: Five of the most-viewed stories for the week of Dec. 13

(WHTM) — In this week’s ICYMI, a York Walmart closes temporarily as a COVID-19 precaution, and Midstate school districts close as a precaution after threats of violence. Here are five of this week’s most-viewed stories you might have missed. 1. Walmart temporarily closes York County location The Walmart on Town Center Drive in York is […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Donation drive held in Chambersburg to help Kentucky tornado victims

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A grassroots effort was underway to help storm victims in Kentucky. People from around the region dropped off non-perishable food, clothing, and other items to a collection site at Dick’s Flooring and Cabinetry in Chambersburg. All of the items will be shipped to a warehouse in Kentucky and distributed to people […]
KENTUCKY STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy