Savanna Brito takes a look at tornado damage in Mattoon, IL

LAST WEEK'S TORNADO OUTBREAK WAS HISTORIC. ONE TORNADO TOUCHDOWN... WEST OF HERE... IN MATTOON, ILLINOIS.



SAVANNA BRITO SPOKE WITH SOME RESIDENTS IN COLES COUNTY.

THEY SAY THEY WERE SCARED.

BUT NOW THEY ARE THANKFUL.. SO MANY PEOPLE CAME TOGETHER IN THE AFTERMATH OF THE STORMS.



IT WAS AN ACTIVE START LAST WEEKEND FOR LOTS OF FOLKS ACROSS THE MIDWEST AND IN AREAS ACROSS THE SOUTH. NATIONWIDE THERE WERE MORE THAN 500 STORM REPORTS. LOCALLY WE HAD AROUND 30, MOST WERE POWER OUTAGES AND GUSTY WINDS, BUT WE DID HAVE A TORNADO THAT FELL IN THE “SIGNIFICANT” CATEGORY IN OUR VIEWING AREA.

I SPOKE WITH JIM HILGENBERG, THE DIRECTOR OF COLES COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WHO SAID THERE WERE ABOUT FIVE TO SIX HOMES THAT WERE SEVERELY DAMAGED BUT SEVERAL OTHER PLACES ALSO SAW SOME TORNADO DAMAGE.

“WE DON’T HAVE A DOLLAR AMOUNT SAID BUT THERE ARE SEVERAL RESIDENTS, BETWEEN 20-25 DIFFERENT ENTITIES THAT WERE DAMAGED.”

WE WERE OUTSIDE ALTON WAREHOUSING IN MATTOON, A BUILDING THAT TOOK A BLOW, BUT HILGENBERG SAID THIS WAS NOT THE FIRST TIME ALTON HAD SEEN DAMAGE.

“A FEW YEARS AGO IT HAD THE ROOF BLOWN OFF OF IT, BUT IT’S KIND OF A LITTLE MORE THAN THAT THIS TIME.”

BEHIND ME IS JUST SOME DAMAGE LEFT AFTER AN EF2 TORNADO STRUCK AREAS IN COLES COUNTY, FRIDAY DECEMBER, 10TH.

GENE COX, A RESIDENT OF COLES COUNTY WHOSE HOUSE WAS SEVERELY DAMAGED, SAID THEY’VE SEEN STORMS BEFORE IN THE AREA, BUT NOT AS BAD AS THIS ONE.

“IT WAS TERRIFYING, I MEAN THE WIND COMING THROUGH THE HOUSE AROUND THE HOUSE. THE WINDS I ASSUME, IT WAS JUST HUMMING, TERRIBLY LOUD.”

COX SAID THE FIRST THING THEY NOTICED WHEN STEPPING OUTSIDE WAS THAT THE ITEMS IN THEIR ATTIC WERE ALL OVER THEIR BACKYARD AND THAT THE ROOF WAS GONE. IT WAS DEVASTATING BUT SO MANY PEOPLE CAME OUT TO HELP.

“HUNDREDS. ALL KINDS OF PEOPLE, YES.” “WERE YOU THANKFUL FOR THEM?” “OH YEAH, OVERWHELMED.”

THE LAST TIME OUR AREA HAS SEEN AN EF2 OR GREATER WAS BACK IN JUNE 2019.

NATHAN WARD, ALSO A RESIDENT OF COLES COUNTY, SAID IT’S BEEN INCREDIBLE HOW MANY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE CAME TOGETHER DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES TO HELP OUT.

“PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE COMMUNITY, EVEN SOME THAT WASN’T EVEN AFFECTED BY THE STORMS CAME OUT AND HELPED PEOPLE CLEAN UP AND ARE STILL HELPING PEOPLE CLEAN UP AND DONATING CLOTHES, AND PLACES TO SLEEP, FOOD, WATER, IT’S JUST AWESOME THAT THIS COMMUNITY HAS CAME TOGETHER.”



OTHER PLACES THAT WERE HIT VERY HARD FROM THIS SYSTEM ARE KENTUCKY, TENNESSEE, ARKANSAS, AND MISSOURI.

