Holmen, WI

Storm winds knock out power in Holmen, reminds neighbors of connection

By Emily Haugen
 3 days ago

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Storms across the region brought powerful winds to Holmen, but it also showed the power of a neighborhood willing to help.

For seven years, Holly Mortenson’s family have put their roots down in Holmen.

“We’ve just built a great rapport with our neighbors and we consider them friends,” Mortenson said.

A home with a big tree in the backyard. But last night, a powerful wind shook that tree.

“This tree is huge and beautiful and it’s a good shade tree. Now, we’re gonna have to tear it down. Kind of sad,” Mortenson said.

The tree came crashing down into her shed. Her neighbor, Tanner Radde, saw it happen.

“So I tried to run back outside quick and I just saw a flash. I went blind for a second,” Radde said.

“I wanted to be out here assessing the damage, not sure what all was going on. But being pregnant, I had to play it safe,” Mortenson said.

The tree hit her neighbor’s shed, too. It took out an electrical pole, knocking out the power to the neighborhood.

Holmen’s Evergreen Elementary School, which is in that neighborhood, also lost power. Evergreen cancelled school today.

“Everyone was out here with flashlights, knocking on doors. ‘Is everyone ok?’ ‘Are you ok?’” Radde said.

But these powerful winds also brought powerful friendships.

“Everyone loves each other around here. We all care,” Radde said.

As Holly’s family begins to rebuild, she knows she has her neighborhood to lean on.

“A lot of stress, you know, thinking about what the next steps are. We already have a lot of people on standby to come in and help us,” Mortenson said. “We have great friends and great neighbors.”

