Fremont, CA

Tesla employee charged for murder of coworker, police say

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The Tesla employee who was arrested for fatally shooting his coworker has been charged with murder, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Anthony Solima was arraigned on Thursday. He was formally charged with murder and possession of an assault weapon.

Authorities say several enhancements were added, including lying in wait, intentional discharge of a firearm causing death and personal use of a firearm.

Solima is at Santa Rita County Jail, without bail.

On Monday, police say Solima shot and killed his coworker in the parking lot of the Tesla Factory in Fremont.

Authorities learned that Solima and the victim had been arguing earlier in the day before Solima walked off the job.

No other details have been released about the victim at this time.

