ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers’ Okoro enters NBA health and safety protocols

By The Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUZcr_0dP7PwY600

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols Thursday, the team said.

Okoro, who scored 23 points and delivered a highlight-reel dunk over three Houston players on Wednesday night, will be out for an undetermined period.

Report: Case Keenum positive for COVID-19, Nick Mullens next QB in line for Browns

The Cavaliers said his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.”

One of the team’s best defensive players, the 20-year-old has scored at least 16 points in his last four games while helping the surprising Cavs reel off five straight wins and improve to 18-12.

The Cavs have been encouraged by Okoro’s development on the offensive end.

Cleveland plays at Milwaukee on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Okoro
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Isaiah Thomas’ immediate 2-word reaction on playing for Lakers with LeBron James

Isaiah Thomas is back to the NBA after signing a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, and sure enough, he is ready to make the most of his new opportunity. Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the Lakers’ showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thomas opened up about the events leading to his signing with the Purple and Gold franchise. When general manager Rob Pelinka called him on Thursday, Thomas didn’t hesitate in his response and expressed his desire to play.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Health And Safety#Browns#Ap#Cavs#Fox 8 Cleveland
TexansDaily

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Set To Make First NFL Start

HOUSTON - Jonathan Owens is poised to make personal history - and national headlines - when he makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Houston Texans' safety, a former undrafted free agent from Missouri State and current boyfriend of TIME's Athlete of the Year Simone Biles, steps into the spotlight against Jaguars rookie quarterback and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Browns sign ’emergency quarterback’ you’ve never heard of due to COVID-19 crisis

The Cleveland Browns’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders has been postponed until at least Monday. With that in mind, the Browns are taking precautions. Cleveland could be without both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, as both tested positive for COVID-19. Mayfield made his displeasure with the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol quite obvious, as now-24 Browns have tested positive for the virus as of this writing.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Head Coaches Could Reportedly Be Fired Soon

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially fired head coach Urban Meyer earlier this week. Meyer, who won three national championships at the college football level, lasted less than one full season in the National Football League. Which NFL head coaches are next on the chopping block?. According to CBS Sports NFL insider...
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Emily Has Message For Browns Fans

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, wants Browns fans to know the quarterback did everything possible to get back on the field. After news came down that Baker would remain out for Monday’s game against the Raiders, Emily Mayfield tweeted a statement to the Dawg Pound. “Super frustrating since [Baker]...
NFL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy