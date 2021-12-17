ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Announce Oskar Steen As Latest Addition To NHL’s COVID-19 Protocols

By Alexandra Francisco
NESN
NESN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bruins are going through it. Boston is among teams that have been hit especially hard by the wave of COVID-19 currently sweeping the NHL, and the team added two more members of the organization to health...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

All Boston Bruins Games Postponed Through December 26

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26. The announcement was made Saturday “as a result of additional positive cases and concern with the continued spread of COVID-19.” Training facilities will also be closed until further notice. On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina will need to be rescheduled as well. Tickets for that will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which is yet to be determined. As of Friday, the team’s COVID list included Oskar Steen, captain Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, and Anton Blidh.
NHL
ktwb.com

NHL-Bruins and Predators shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The National Hockey League (NHL) on Saturday said it would postpone all Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators games at least through Dec. 26 due to the spread of COVID-19. The league had already shut down the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers through at least that date because of the rising number of players testing positive for the virus.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Boston Bruins place Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced on Saturday. The two forwards join Brad Marchand (placed in protocol on Dec. 14), Craig Smith (Dec. 14), Patrice Bergeron (Dec. 15), Jeremy Swayman (Dec. 16), Trent Frederic (Dec. 16), Anton Blidh (Dec. 16) and Oskar Steen (Dec. 16).
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Sunday's Senators-Bruins game postponed due to rising COVID-19 concerns around the NHL

The long list of postponed National Hockey League games, including Sunday’s previously scheduled tilt between the Senators and Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre, came like a wave Saturday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The Bruins won’t be...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Oskar Steen
Person
Patrice Bergeron
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Evan Rodrigues deserves to stay on Penguins' top line

Pascal Dupuis was a nondescript talent before playing on a line with Sidney Crosby. Skating with Crosby made him a legit top-six winger. Chris Kunitz was average before playing on a line with Crosby. Skating with Crosby turned Kunitz into a first-team NHL All-Star and Olympic gold medalist. Crosby can’t...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bruins Announce#The Montreal Canadiens
markerzone.com

SABRES GOALTENDER MALCOLM SUBBAN THINKS HIS SAVE ON FRIDAY NIGHT WAS ''LUCKY''

Late in the first period of Friday's game between Buffalo and Pittsburgh, Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban made an unbelievable save, one that is worthy of save-of-the-year honours. Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues took a shot from the right side of Buffalo's net. Subban then proceeds slide across and reaches behind with...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
22K+
Followers
30K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy