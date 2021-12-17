Community holds toy drive for children affected by tornadoes

TRUMANN, Ark. — Among the stories of heartache and loss in communities devastated by last week’s tornadoes, there are also stories of hope.

In Trumann, Arkansas, the community is coming together again for a special reason: to give the kids who have already lost so much a proper Christmas.

The gymnasium of Trumann Elementary School has been transformed into a Christmas toy drive for children who have lost so much.

“We just want to make Christmas really special for these kids,” Trenity Fritz said.

Fritz is one of the organizers overseeing the effort. She said they’ve gotten donations from people in the community and from across the country.

“It’s just our community coming together and then getting all these resources coming into us,” she said. “It’s just a changing experience for our whole community and our kids are just going to have a nice Christmas because of all of this.”

Fritz said parents with a child in the Trumann School District can come to the school and shop for toys and wrap presents Sun. Dec. 19 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“The relief in their voice when they know they got something taken off their plate to where they don’t have to worry about Christmas that is going to be taken care of, it is such a relief,” she said.

Fritz said the outpouring of support is a testament that this community will bounce back stronger than before.

“I know how desperately our whole entire town needed this before, so just seeing all these people reach out it’s truly been a blessing to all of us,” Fritz said.

If you would like to help, you can bring donations straight to Trumann Elementary School.

Fritz said right now, they are mostly looking for gifts for the 12 to 18-year-old age group.

