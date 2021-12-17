ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

1 in 6 Americans live within 3 miles of toxic waste site, according to new report

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEEtc_0dP7NrmN00

WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans live near toxic waste sites across the country and may not even know it.

A new report from the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) explores the funding to cleanup these areas known as Superfund sites.

A Superfund is a contaminated site with hazardous waste that has been flagged by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be cleaned up.

Sometimes the warnings can be obvious with a fenced off area and a sign but other times, it may not be as noticeable.

The contaminated sites could be underground.

“People are often shocked at how close they do live to a Superfund site,” said Jillian Gordner, a Make Polluters Pay Campaign Associate for U.S. PIRG. “You might not see much and it may be underground that there are chemicals. You wouldn’t even know that all the residents nearby are drinking bottled water.”

The report said the chemicals could potentially have serious health effects including increasing the risk of cancer, reproductive problems, birth defects, and other serious illnesses.

They can also contaminate the soil, water and air in that area.

“The chemicals at these sites are the most hazardous known to humankind,” said Gordner. “Anything you can think of that’s very scary. Mercury. Lead. Asbestos. Arsenic. Lots that I cannot pronounce.”

The report said funding for the cleanup has slowed over the last two decades.

“Less than a quarter of the more than 1,700 sites that have been added to the Superfund program’s National Priorities List since it was created in 1980 have been deleted, which is the final step in confirming all cleanup goals have been achieved at the site,” the report said.

But it points to renewed hope after Congress passed the bipartisan infrastructure legislation last month which includes billions of dollars to address Superfund sites.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the EPA said: “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $3.5 billion in environmental remediation at Superfund sites, and reinstates the Superfund taxes, making it one of the largest investments in American history to address the legacy pollution that harms the public health of communities and neighborhoods, creating good-paying jobs in hard-hit communities and advancing economic and environmental justice. This funding will allow EPA to initiate work on backlogged remedial construction projects and accelerate cleanups at National Priorities List sites across the country.”

“This funding is the biggest opportunity in 2.5 decades to turn around the slow progress of the Superfund program,” said Gordner.

If you want to find out if you live near a Superfund site, you can check out the map from the EPA here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

EPA releases $1B to clean up toxic waste sites in 24 states

Federal environmental officials have announced a $1 billion infusion to the Superfund program. The money comes from the infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden recently signed into law. It'll help officials tackle a backlog of highly polluted Superfund sites in 24 states. Nearly 50 toxic waste sites will be cleaned...
ENVIRONMENT
Durango Herald

EPA stops White Mesa mill from receiving toxic waste from uranium sites

After years of protesting the White Mesa uranium mill, Ute Mountain Utes and environmental groups cheered the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision last week to stop the mill from storing toxic waste. The mill, owned by Energy Fuels Inc. of Denver, is the only conventional uranium mill in the nation....
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NJ.com

We have a once-in-a-generation chance to clean up our most dangerous toxic waste sites | Opinion

For four decades, one of New Jersey’s toxic Superfund sites, Imperial Oil Co., Inc./Champion Chemicals (IOC/CC), sat on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Superfund program cleanup list. For years, the chemical processing plant’s operations contaminated the surrounding soil and groundwater. Then, after the company went bankrupt, the Monmouth County site became an orphaned cleanup site, which is when the party responsible for the pollution either no longer exists or cannot afford the cost of the cleanup.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

EPA to accelerate hazardous waste cleanup at Elmira Heights Facet site

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Environmental Protection Agency will accelerate hazardous waste cleanup at the Facet Enterprises, Inc. site in Elmira Heights after receiving funding secured through the bipartisan infrastructure and jobs package. The Facet Enterprises, Inc. facility is a 31-acre parcel of land where bicycle parts, automobile engine...
ELMIRA, NY
wfdd.org

Toxic Yadkin site among those getting cleanup money in infrastructure law

A federal infusion of cash will help speed the cleanup of four contaminated sites in North Carolina, including a Yadkin County location. The infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Joe Biden includes $1 billion to clean up almost 50 sites nationwide to tackle a backlog of dangerously polluted places.
YADKINVILLE, NC
kunm.org

MON: EPA releases $1B to clean up toxic waste sites in 24 states, Las Cruces chile drop back to spice up New Year's Eve, + More

EPA releases $1B to clean up toxic waste sites in 24 states - By Michael Rubinkam Associated Press. Nearly 50 toxic waste sites around the U.S. will be cleaned up, and ongoing work at dozens of others will get a funding boost, as federal environmental officials announced Friday a $1 billion infusion to the Superfund program.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Toxic Waste#Superfund#Asbestos#Americans#Mercury#National Priorities List#Congress
CBS Denver

Four Colorado Businessmen Indicted For Falsely Claiming Disinfectant Killed COVID-19 Virus

DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Friday a grand jury indictment against four individuals and a Wheat Ridge-based company for deceptively marketing and selling a disinfecting service with a product they knew could not kill the Coronavirus. In a press release, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser stated the proprietors of Microforce advertised their cleaning service’s product as capable of bonding to surfaces and creating a protective layer that eliminated the Coronarvirus, as well as other bacteria and viruses, for up to 90 days. Microforce almost exclusively used Monofoil X in its disinfecting services, according to the state’s prosecutors. But the...
COLORADO STATE
danapointtimes.com

DOE Initiates Consent-Based Siting Process for Nuclear Waste Storage

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
79K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy