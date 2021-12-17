High School Standouts: Malachi Hill, RB, Wren

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Wren senior running back Malachi Hill established himself as one of the better backs in the state, tallying over one thousand yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns.

Hill represented Wren at the Carolina Bowl Senior Showcase, a game featuring standouts from South Carolina and North Carolina.

Hill was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes.

