Piedmont, SC

High School Standouts: Malachi Hill, RB, Wren

By Dan Vasko
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6Jpg_0dP7Na1G00

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Wren senior running back Malachi Hill established himself as one of the better backs in the state, tallying over one thousand yards rushing and 13 total touchdowns.

Hill represented Wren at the Carolina Bowl Senior Showcase, a game featuring standouts from South Carolina and North Carolina.

Hill was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes.

WSPA 7News

Star Of The Year: Trent Pearman, QB, Daniel HS

Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman just guided the Daniel Lions to a second straight 3A state title (as the Lions extended their winning streak to 24 straight) and based on a vote of 10 area high school football coaches and athletic directors the senior wins a second consecutive Star Of The Year, the first repeat winner […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WSPA 7News

Cases of Omicron variant found at Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant have been detected at Clemson University, school officials announced Monday. Ten positive samples were detected by the on-campus lab and sent for further testing. This was confirmed over the weekend to contain the Omicron variant, school officials said. They say the school’s public health experts […]
CLEMSON, SC
